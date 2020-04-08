Jill Kalb doesn’t always bring a rifle to the dinner table. But when she does, it’s because she’s sheltering at home with her family, and a global pandemic is afoot.
“Every night, we try to do one thing that’s out of the ordinary for us,” Kalb said. “Whether it’s playing games or doing quizzes or trivia. We try to do something to really make home feel like a safe place for us.”
Firearms aside, the Kalbs also are just one local family taking part in the latest social media challenge that has emerged amid COVID-19: Themed family dinners.
How does it work? A family picks a theme to dress by for dinner, snapping a photo or two and challenging other families to take part by tagging them through social media.
“My 17-year-old daughter’s friend’s mom challenged us over Facebook,” said Kalb, whose family resides in Dubuque. “We could either pick our own theme, or she would give us a theme, based on what we had at home. We had her pick the theme for us.”
The theme, Hillbilly Cookout, was perfect, Kalb said. She decided to deck herself out in a bath robe and hair curlers while clutching a rifle, while daughters Emma, 17; and Ellie, 15, donned cut-off denim shorts, cowboy boots and trucker hats.
Kalb’s husband, Ben, appeared barefoot and shirtless, meat tongs and can of beer in hand, as he hovered over a grill.
“I’m sure our neighbors thought we looked crazy, but because of social distancing, all they could do was look and not ask,” Kalb said, laughing. “My husband is a nurse, and I work in a nursing home. So, we’re around the talk of (COVID-19) all the time, and we’re on the front lines. Working from home is not an option for us. So, when we are home, we try to empty our brains from all of it.”
The Kalbs are not alone.
Since the pandemic took hold — shuttering local businesses, shutting down schools, canceling upcoming events and encouraging residents to stay home — families who once juggled full schedules are now finding themselves with a whole lot of extra time in the company of their immediate clan — together, looking for a form of escapism.
For the Mills family, that meant going goth for an evening.
“We saw a good friend of ours do a 1920s gangster theme,” said Brent Mills, who teaches physics and chemistry at Dubuque Senior High School. “They challenged us and other families. We were surprised at how fun and fast it was to do.”
The Dubuque family — including wife Sarah Cunningham; and kids Josephine, 21, home from Georgetown University; True, 18, home from Columbia College Chicago; and Cora, a junior at Senior — decided to don their best dark.
“I secretly think my wife likes to dress in goth without adopting the lifestyle,” Mills said, with a laugh. “We weren’t quite ready to have the house full again. Suddenly it was like, ‘Hey, we’re all back together. This hasn’t happened in awhile.’ Obviously, people are spending a lot more time in their kitchens right now, so it’s fun to encourage other families to try something like this. You have the time now. We’ve talked about dressing up really nicely for our next themed dinner.”
The Pfohl family, also from Dubuque, has committed to several dinner dress themes. Among them: Dressing from a different decade, sports and politics.
It has provided an ongoing outlet for the family — husband Ryan and kids Bailee, 18; and Cohen, 15.
“Before all of this, our family was submerged in work and school and was always on the go,” said Casie Pfohl. “We have a son who plays every sport at school — football, baseball, track. So now, we don’t know what to do with ourselves.”
Casie, who recently was laid off from the Woodland Eye Clinic in Dyersville, Iowa, due to the pandemic, said that while she doesn’t consider herself religious, she has spent more time pondering the “whys” of the world as of late.
“It’s almost as if something was telling all of us to slow down,” she said. “We went from a fast-track family, bursting at the seams with things to do and eating pizza on our way out the door to spending time as a family. It has been nice to sit down to dinner as a family, dress up, take pictures and laugh. We’re just trying to stay busy and have fun.”
The Kalbs also plan to continue the fun, tossing around the ideas of rappers, tennis pros, formals or farmers as possible themes.
“Before all of this happened, I took notice of how the kids were getting older and how they were home less because of work and socializing; both girls are active in sports,” Kalb said. “This time, in a way, takes me back to when they were little, and we actually were around each other all the time. It’s great to be able to see such joy in a dark time. We only have each other through this, and it’s great to be able to laugh so hard at ourselves.”