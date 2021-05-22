Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host several virtual and in-person events in June.
• HELP (Hope, Encouragement, Lifelines and Purpose) will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, via Zoom. James Coyle, Grief Care specialist and author of “GPS: Your Guide Through Personal Storms,” will share tools and information to assist through the difficult roads traveled. The cost is free, but donations will be accepted. Register by Friday, June 4.
• Wearing the Inside Out: Writing the Script to Your Future Self will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the center. Ryan Allen — a published poet, former professor of English at Briar Cliff University, editor for The Briar Cliff Review and co-owner of Lumin Therapy — will teach how to hold onto what we need and to let go of the rest to communicate our voice and vision for ourselves, our family, friends, communities and the world.
The program will include journaling, poetry and the creation of a meditation script. It will culminate in a guided yoga nidra practice. The cost is $30 and includes a notepad and pencil. Participants are limited to 10, and each should bring a blanket. Register by Thursday, June 10.
• The Monthly Writer’s Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month via Zoom. Mary Potter Kenyon will facilitate the group, which allows time to share up to two pages of writing with an opportunity for feedback and critique from other members. For more information, email Kenyon at mkenyon@shalomretreats.org.
• Art as a Spiritual Practice will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 21, via Zoom. Kenyon and guest artists will introduce the concept of art as a form of prayer, as well as a healing practice. Guest artists will include a woodcarver, acrylic painter, mixed media artist, musician and a New York Franciscan sister whose Canticle of Creation painting helped her through the pandemic. The cost is $10. Register by Friday, June 18.
• Shalom Grab and Go Picnic on the Hill will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Attendees can bring a lawn chair to enjoy lunch on the outdoor grounds, or pick up a prepared box lunch. The cost is $10. Register by Monday, June 21.
• Expressive Writing For Healing will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, via Zoom, co-sponsored by Benet House Retreat Center and Shalom Spirituality Center. Kenyon will share how she wrote her way through her husband’s cancer treatment and loss of her mother, husband and grandson. The workshop demonstrates the science behind expressive writing as a tool for healing from traumatic experiences, examples of published expressive writing, methods for getting started in journaling and writing exercises.
The cost is $15. Register at smmsisters.org/retreats/
expressive-writing-for-healing, by calling 309-283-2109 or by emailing retreats@smmsisters.org.
• Watercolor Playgroup will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, for an introductory session and from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 31 and Aug. 21, for outdoor painting sessions at the center. Iowa City artist and Dubuque Franciscan associate Jo Myers-Walker will guide participants in traditional artisan techniques for drawing and painting vignettes. No artistic experience is necessary. Shoes will be optional while painting outdoors. Attendees should bring a folding chair. The cost is $75 and includes the introductory session, two guided painting sessions and materials. Register by Monday, June 21.
For more information or to register, visit shalomretreats.org or call 563-582-3592, unless otherwise indicated.