If your birthday is today: Slow down, think matters through and build a solid foundation this year. Refuse to let emotions step in when dealing with sensitive issues. Make every action count. Plan everything out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't share secrets or offer unnecessary information. Decide what's in your best interest. Trips and education will stress your budget.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) The connections you make through networking will provide suggestions for the future. The gestures you make will determine what kind of support you receive.
Recommended for you
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A partnership looks better than anticipated. Your dedication will not go unnoticed. An invitation or offer looks promising.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Consider how you present yourself to the world. Fitting in will help you get the support you require to get things done on time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Your instincts are on target, and your ability to manipulate situations to suit your needs is extraordinary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep moving forward. Don't venture down a path simply to avoid friction. Make decisions that help you instead of someone else.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A detailed plan will help you get what you want. Stay focused on the end game and remain intent on putting everything in place
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be careful whom you trust with personal information. Adopt a healthy lifestyle and a minimalist attitude to avoid overindulgence. Honesty will be necessary in tricky situations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Mix business with pleasure to make valuable connections. Someone may be searching for an opportunity to make you look bad.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get the facts; don't act on hearsay. Your reputation will be at risk if you are too quick to judge. Adjust anything slowing you down or causing you grief.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Honor your promises. The help you give others will assure that you'll receive the same in return. Don't take on more than you can handle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep tabs on what's happening around you. Time is on your side, and patience will pay off. Work on self-improvement.