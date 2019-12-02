If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 4-6
Cookies, Cocoa and Carols. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Dec. 4, Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE; 5:30-6:15 p.m. Dec. 5, Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road; 3:45-4:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. This Page to Stage event will be held in association with University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center. Decorate cookies, sip hot cocoa, sing holiday songs and receive a ticket to the Heritage Center’s “A Christmas Carol” on Monday, Dec. 9. Registration required. For ages 3 and older. Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.
Friday, Dec. 6
Friday Nights in Downtown Platteville (Wis.). 4-8 p.m., Main Street. Businesses will stay open late for shopping, luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers and children’s activities. Some events and activities will require purchase. Details: www.platteville.com/events/holiday-events.
The Asbury (Iowa) Tree Lighting Ceremony. 7-7:45 p.m., Asbury Park, 5499 Asbury Road. Santa will be at the park from 7 to 7:30 and will light the new Christmas tree at 7:30. Choirs from Carver Elementary School will perform carols throughout the event. The city will provide lights, and residents can bring ornaments to hang before the lighting. A Toys for Tots box also will be on site. Details: tinyurl.com/vwejtoy.
Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7
A Merry Millwork Market. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 6, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Historic Millwork District, 10th and Washington streets. Shop local for the holidays at this outdoor shopping experience in the heart of Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District, hosted by Gronen Properties and the Millwork Night Market team. Food, drinks, arts, crafts and more will be available for purchase. A tree lighting ceremony and visit from Santa will take place in the courtyard at 6 on Friday. Proceeds will benefit the Millwork Collective. Details: www.merrymillworkmarket.com.
Katie’s Garden Winter Wonderland. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, and 5-7 p.m. Dec. 7, Katie’s Garden, 275 W. Business U.S. 151, Platteville, Wis. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive via fire truck at 5:15 on Dec. 6, followed by a Grand Lighting ceremony. Cocoa and cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available both evenings. There will be children’s activities,
seasonal music and luminaries. Details:
www.platteville.com/events/holiday-events.
Saturday, Dec. 7
A visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. Children of all ages can come and talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring cameras for photos. There will be simple crafts to make while waiting. Details: www.dyersville.lib.ia.us.