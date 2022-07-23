If your birthday is today: Expand your goals and search your soul for answers that make your journey meaningful. Adjust your plan to deliver the outcome you desire. Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Put your energy where it will do some good. Head in the direction that provides the most returns. Stick with those who share your concerns.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't let your emotions interfere with your decisions. A rational approach to how and where you live will bring the best results. A disagreement will prevail if you aren't specific.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Temptation will overpower you if you let it. Protect your health before you agree to indulge in something you can't afford.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Choose your words carefully. Questions will need answering before you get involved in a partnership. Be resourceful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Avoid taking on unnecessary financial burdens. Stick to a budget you can afford. Expand your skills to reach a higher income bracket. Bring your dreams to life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Talks with someone important will resolve issues that are standing between you and your long-term plans. Stick to the truth.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Set yourself up for success. Update your skills to suit changing trends, and you'll develop the edge you need to stay in the game.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't fool yourself into thinking you can do things you can't. Know your strengths and weaknesses so you reach your goal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Give your all. Refuse to let emotions or temptation stand between you and what you want. If it's a change you desire, make it happen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make your dream come true. Use intelligence to get where you want to go. Be open about your feelings and desires.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You can talk your way in or out of anything. Speak from the heart, let your voice be heard and leave nothing unsaid. Don't limit yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Temptation will be challenging to resist. Assess situations before you boldly move forward. Do your research, and don't make decisions if something is questionable. Trust your instincts.
