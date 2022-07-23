If your birthday is today: Expand your goals and search your soul for answers that make your journey meaningful. Adjust your plan to deliver the outcome you desire. Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Put your energy where it will do some good. Head in the direction that provides the most returns. Stick with those who share your concerns.

