Event: Bad Medicine — A Tribute to Bon Jovi
Time/date: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $22 in advance for adults, $25 at the door; $13 in advance for students, $15 at the door. The first 100 tickets will be $11 and must be purchased through Ohnward Fine Arts Center. All other tickets are available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the center, by calling 563-652-9815 or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Hartig Drug in Preston, Iowa; and the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Online: www.badmedicinelive.com
Tidbits
- Bad Medicine was formed on the Chicago music scene in October 2002. The band has since performed across the globe.
- Its music repertoire includes more than three hours of material, covering all the songs made popular by Bon Jovi.
- The five-piece outfit has collected a dedicated fan base of Bon Jovi fans, as well as fans of live music in general.
COVID-19 procedures
- Ohnward Fine Arts Center will only sell 30% of its 841 seats to accommodate social distancing.
- A doorman will greet and open the door for entry. Temperatures will be taken at that time.
- The show will have no intermission to reduce social gathering.
- Employees and volunteers will wear masks. It is recommended that patrons wear a mask, but it is not required.