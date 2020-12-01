Jim Brickman isn’t the biggest fan of commiserating about the bad hand that the year 2020 has dealt us.
“I try not to talk about it,” Brickman said in a phone interview. “I think it’s implied, and everyone understands that already.”
What he does advocate, however, is taking as many minds off the chaos of the world as he can — if only for an hour or two — to spread a little Christmas cheer.
The Grammy Award-nominated songwriter and pianist will present, “Comfort & Joy at Home,” a virtual concert experience that audiences can enjoy — as the title appropriately implies — from the comfort of home.
Presented by University of Dubuque Heritage Center as part of its new series, “Full-Length Features,” the concert will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala., bringing patrons from across the country together via the virtual platform, Zoom.
“It’s different in that it’s not your average livestreamed concert from a studio, where people sit passively and watch,” Brickman said. “It’s interactive. You will be able to see me, but I also will be able to see you in your homes, with your Christmas decorations. It will be just like having me in your living room. You’ll also be able to see others from your community and anyone else who tunes in from across the country. Everyone will be able to clap along, laugh along, whatever they want.”
Best known for the hits “The Gift,” “Sending You A Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes” and “If You Believe,” Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of this era, earning 22 No. 1 albums and 33 Top 20 Billboard singles, according to a press release.
He also has garnered two Grammy Award nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards and the Canadian Country Music Award.
But it’s Brickman’s Christmas offerings that have struck, perhaps, the biggest chord with audiences.
“It’s the nostalgia,” Brickman said of his holiday success.
The concert will blend those yuletide memories and holiday carols with Brickman’s biggest hits.
“People love to hear the hits — like ‘Valentine,’ even though it’s Christmas — and I love to play them,” he said. “So, it’s a really nice variety.”
Additionally, concertgoers will have the opportunity to receive a swag stocking including a concert ticket, hot chocolate, popcorn and other goodies. They’ll also be able to take part in a meet-and-greet with Brickman, as well as have an opportunity to request or dedicate songs.
“We want to simulate as much of the live experience as we can,” Brickman said. “Just knowing you’re opening your stocking at the same time as others is a way to bring people together.”
The concert also aims to raise awareness for the arts in local communities and specifically, Heritage Center. A portion of the proceeds will directly support the venue, which has been forced to cancel numerous live performances due to COVID-19 and convert its remaining offerings to virtual platforms.
“Since we couldn’t go out and physically perform anyplace and decided to create this unique virtual experience for concertgoers, we thought we also could make it an opportunity to support the arts in the Dubuque community and Heritage Center,” Brickman said.
“The arts have kind of been forgotten during the pandemic. They have been cast aside and regarded as something for only those with disposable income. But the arts are part of life’s special moments and the thing that inspires something in people. Many turned to the arts throughout the pandemic. I think with this concert, we can show how important the arts really are when it comes to the traditions we have during the holidays.”
Brickman will perform a series of virtual concerts that kicked off during Thanksgiving weekend and will continue through Christmas.
The virtual tour, which is open to anyone, takes the place of what typically has been time spent on the road, performing live holiday shows for the past 23 years.
“I think that we have made this event an extra special virtual experience is the thing I’m looking forward to about it,” Brickman said. “I want to have as much fun as possible and help the audience have the most fun as possible. I want it to be a relaxing experience and for people to be able to celebrate, feel good and have an escape from all of the chaos.”