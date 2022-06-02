The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra appears to be making up for time lost during its past two years of abbreviated concert seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After its third set of classics concerts on April 30 and May 1, the ensemble performed a pair of Ultimate Rock Hits shows days later on May 6 and 7. Two weeks later, it wrapped up its final set of classics concerts on May 21 and 22.
This month, two additional concerts will cap off its 2021-2022 season.
The first, Ultimate Country Hits, will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at the Mississippi Moon Bar in the Diamond Jo Casino.
Like Ultimate Rock Hits, the country spin-off — which would have marked its second year when it was last performed in 2019 — showcases a combination of Dubuque Symphony Orchestra musicians and area country music performers.
This year, that slate will include Elizabeth Mary on guitar and vocals, Matt McPherson on lead guitar and vocals, Adam Beck on guitar and vocals, Clark Wilkinson on guitar and vocals, Joe Blanchard on vocals, Lisa Delaney on vocals, Patty Poggemiller on vocals, Tim Griffin on bass guitar, Adam Arling on drums, and Travis McBride on pedal steel guitar, mandolin and piano.
Joie Booth, who coordinates Ultimate Rock Hits and Ultimate Country Hits, also will perform on guitar and vocals.
“I think like the rock show, the country show will be emotional,” Booth said. “Country music is really more like life music. And coming together with these musicians is like coming together with family. We might not do life together, but we do music. And country music is just one of those things that sets the tone of a reunion.”
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor William Intriligator seems to agree.
“The main goal behind Ultimate Rock Hits was for the Dubuque Symphony to reach a wider audience,” he said. “With that show’s popularity and success, we looked to events like the (Great) Jones County Fair that draws a huge audience through country music. The rock show had its own kind of momentum going, so we thought maybe there was a different kind of energy to explore in country music.”
Ultimate Country Hits debuted in 2018 with a one-night show and, with quick success, expanded the offering to include two nights in its second year.
This year, audiences will be treated to tunes ranging from country classics, such as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Jackson,” “Desperado,” “Amarillo by Morning,” “Midnight Train to Memphis” and “Tennessee Whiskey” to contemporary newcomers, including “The Dance,” “Any Man of Mine” and “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”
“We always try to feature a wide range of classic country, ’80s and ’90s country, and contemporary country,” Intriligator said. “There’s a really nice variety.”
In addition to highlighting local country musicians, the orchestra also will shine the light on its own — notably concertmaster Eleanor Bartsch.
“She’s amazingly talented, and the audience loves hearing her,” Intriligator said. “She’s a crowd favorite at the rock show, but the country show with the fiddling is right up her alley, so we’re featuring her quite a bit.”
Intriligator said although most would associate him with classical music and perhaps his penchant for rock, country also is a genre he’s willing to bust out some cowboy boots for.
“I love it,” he said. “The songs get you not only on a musical level, but also on a message level. So much of country music is about the storytelling. The songs create this nostalgia for your youth and this idea of being free and with nature. There are some great themes to explore. And in this area, country really is a part of our lives.”
Intriligator also credited the Mississippi Moon Bar in helping set the tone of Ultimate Rock Hits and Ultimate Country Hits.
“It has been the perfect venue and partner for these concerts,” he said. “There is an intimacy to it, yet an opportunity to gather casually with your friends and neighbors and enjoy live music while pulling up a seat at the bar.”
Just three weeks later, the symphony will move from one nontraditional venue to another with its annual Summer Melodies concert — part of the Dubuque Arts Council’s free Music in the Gardens concert series at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, now in its 30th year.
The concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in the Packard Pavilion.
Attendees are invited to pack a picnic, bring a lawn chair or blanket, and listen to music, while taking in the surrounding gardens in bloom.
“I love this concert,” said Intriligator, who will conduct after a three-year hiatus from Summer Melodies. “There is something special about being there year after year and surrounded by the beauty of the gardens. And because it’s free, it’s an opportunity for anybody to come. We see everyone from young children dancing in front of the orchestra, all the way to grandparents.”
This year’s concert program will include a mix of light classics, movie music and patriotic pieces, from John Philip Sousa to “Star Wars,” “West Side Story” and “Encanto.” It also will premiere local composer William Neil’s “Driftless Spring,” inspired by the area, and feature the winner of the 2022 Pursuit of the Podium Gail Appel, who will conduct Aaron Copland’s “Hoedown.”
Additionally, 2022 Concerto Competition winner and tuba player Brett Tomkins will be featured. Local rapper Stephon “Wxlley” Baldwin, formerly known as “Lyric,” also will perform “My Shot,” from the musical, “Hamilton.”
The concert also will preview selections from the symphony’s upcoming season, “Winged and Wild,” celebrating nature.
Prior to the concert at 5:15 p.m., the Youth Summer String Camp will present its final performance as well.
“We have a long history of presenting a free outdoor summer concert,” Intriligator said.” I think it’s our way of giving back to the community and showing that the music the DSO provides is for everyone to enjoy. You don’t even have to get dressed up to enjoy it.”
