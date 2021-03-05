Event: Rodney Carrington
Times/date: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $43-$54, plus fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box Office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: rodneycarrington.com
Tidbits
- A comedian, actor, country singer and writer, Rodney Carrington began his career in comedy in the late 1990s with the release of his debut comedy album, “Hangin’ with Rodney.”
- In 2000, he released a follow-up album, “Morning Wood,” which reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Country Albums chart and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.
- A “Greatest Hits” album released in 2004 reached platinum sales.
- Carrington starred in the TV sitcom, “Rodney,” then later branched out to the big screen in 2008, co-writing and co-starring in the feature film based on the Toby Keith song, “Beer for My Horses.”
- Carrington recently starred in a Netflix special, “Here Comes the Truth,” which also was the title of his most recent comedy album.
- In addition, he hosted the broadcast TV specials, “CMT’s Biggest Laughs” and “American Country New Year’s Eve.”
- He also appeared in a cameo for the feature film, “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”
- The performance will mark his first return to Five Flags Center since 2004.
- Carrington’s show is recommended for mature audiences.
- COVID-19 safety protocols will follow ASM Global’s VenueShield program. Procedures include use of a fog-based disinfectant before and after the concerts. Frequently-touched surfaces will be cleaned by Five Flags Center staff every 30 minutes. Signage will be placed throughout the venue to promote physical distancing. Hand sanitizer stations have been positioned throughout the building.