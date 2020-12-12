In dark times, dark thoughts have a certain appeal. Our eyes adjust.
We want to know how deep the shadows go, what waits beyond light’s comforting boundary.
Recently, however, that boundary has seemed closer, the darkness harder to escape. Overlapping national crises threaten stability. Common assumptions of special protection from suffering — by virtue of nation, species or era — unravel.
The German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer, forefather of what philosophers loosely call “pessimism,” set pain at the center of experience rather than pleasure and put his finger on what we know at least in part.
Our lives are punctuated by grief as well as joy, randomness as well as intention, failure as triumph. We want to walk on the “sunny side of the street.” We want to believe, especially now, that happy days are just around the bend.
But a world view that doesn’t account for the opposite never hopes to withstand the force of experience. We need both the optimistic impulse and a frank awareness of the ground giving way beneath our feet.
That said, facing darkness does not mean surrendering to it. There are kinds of suffering that we might welcome, as Agnes Callard, philosopher at University of Chicago, said recently.
“Part of what makes human life good is loving things that can be taken away from us. You can live a smaller, more solitary life that has less pain in it. But there isn’t a way to fully love someone and care about them while shielding yourself from the pain of their loss.”
Not all of us need to welcome suffering, but surely some of us must, by dint of flourishing, to look clearly at things obscured by the everyday. We need to see what to set our courses toward or against, what we need to think most about and do next, to trust in maturing wisdom and its sharing for the common good.
When I read the news and grieve, I realize that living on these terms, under the clouds of suffering, was for Schopenhauer a kind of endless nightmare. And why?
It becomes a nightmare only if one assumes that things should be otherwise — that pain is an insult to pleasure rather than its fuel, that darkness is the refutation of light rather than a testament to its blessing.
The hard part of being alive today is accepting that it’s never one way or the other.