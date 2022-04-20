The 10th annual Motherless Daughter’s Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.

A fellowship of women will celebrate and honor their deceased mothers.

RSVP by Friday, April 22, by contacting Julie Grutz at 563-495-3332 or mmsjwl1971@gmail.com.

