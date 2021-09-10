Marvel Studios introduces its first Asian-led film with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
With beautiful and lush fight choreography, as well as an array of charismatic performances, “Shang-Chi” is one of the studio’s best outings in years.
Shang-Chi is thrust into conflict with his estranged father — the leader of the Ten Rings organization. He sends members to retrieve a pendant from Shang-Chi, prompting him to cross paths with his abusive father once again.
The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh and Ben Kingsley. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.
A veritable martial-arts epic, it boasts extensive takes, jaw-dropping choreography and some of the best action in the franchise’s history. Liu also shines in a star-making performance as Shang-Chi.
He digs deep and provides the proper emotional investment for his character. The dynamic between Liu and Leung is the emotional anchor of the story. The complicated father-son relationship provides one of the most emotionally satisfying arcs of any Marvel Studios film.
Flashbacks between the characters flesh out the relationship. The film’s subject matter gets pretty dark in these scenes and is well-directed. Leung becomes one of the best villains to date.
Liu and Leung steal the show, but they aren’t the only dynamic pairing. Awkwafina shares some electric chemistry alongside Liu. Her comedic timing is spot-on, as are her emotional beats. I’m eager to see where their relationship unfolds in future installments.
“Shang-Chi” is one of the most eye-catching and beautiful comic-book movies of recent time. The martial arts sequences are directed with great skill and visual flair. There’s no quick-cut editing or tight camera angles. The scenes are shot and edited expertly to showcase the skill of the performers in action.
A particular fight sequence in a forest is even reminiscent of “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.”
This carefully curated fight choreography extends itself into a memorable train-fight sequence early on where Liu demonstrates some raw and intense fighting skills. Liu makes it known that he’s not messing around. These clean takes of extensive martial arts action left my jaw hanging.
The second half of the film faithfully ties in some beautiful visuals of Asian culture. Mythical creatures and dragons run rampant in the final battle, which adds some welcomed spice to the visuals. This is the most ambitious looking Marvel film since “Black Panther.” It’s a shame “Shang-Chi’s” mediocre marketing fails to encompass the beauty that lies within it.
My only qualm lies with Zhang’s performance. Playing Shang-Chi’s sister, there’s some great emotional material between the characters. Despite this, her acting seems flat. I didn’t quite feel an emotional punch from her character.
Liu and Leung are a dynamite pairing in a surprisingly mature story with meticulous martial arts choreography and sweeping visuals. I’m excited to see more of this Marvel character in the future, and I’m also looking forward to see what other roles Liu takes on.
I give “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” 4.5 stars out of 5. It’s rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 12 minutes. It’s now playing exclusively in theaters.