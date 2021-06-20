What's it worth on eBay? Active political buttons go back to Lincoln

Only two of these limited-production buttons have ever been sold on eBay.

Collecting political buttons has been popular for almost as long as politics and is a favorite hobby for many.

The buttons are used to convey a message or image to show one’s allegiance to a specific candidate. They can be worn prominently on the lapel of any piece of clothing.

Abraham Lincoln was the first president to use these items strategically as a campaign tool in the 1860 presidential election.

The first mass produced buttons for a presidential campaign started with the McKinley versus Bryan race in 1896, which is the first celluloid campaign button that begins a collection.

Today’s image is of 3.5-inch round button that was produced in 1960 for the John F. Kennedy campaign carrying the motto, “Give the Key to Kennedy.” This button had a very small production run and only two of them have ever been sold on eBay.

The most recent sale was from June of 2020. It sold for $8,400.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill.

