What's it worth on eBay? Active political buttons go back to Lincoln

Collecting political buttons has been popular for almost as long as politics and is a favorite hobby for many.
The buttons are used to convey a message or image to show one’s allegiance to a specific candidate. They can be worn prominently on the lapel of any piece of clothing.
Abraham Lincoln was the first president to use these items strategically as a campaign tool in the 1860 presidential election.
The first mass produced buttons for a presidential campaign started with the McKinley versus Bryan race in 1896, which is the first celluloid campaign button that begins a collection.
Today’s image is of 3.5-inch round button that was produced in 1960 for the John F. Kennedy campaign carrying the motto, “Give the Key to Kennedy.” This button had a very small production run and only two of them have ever been sold on eBay.
The most recent sale was from June of 2020. It sold for $8,400.