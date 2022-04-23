On May 8, we celebrate Mother’s Day. I have fond memories of my mother as one who assiduously showed her care for me.
I recall the times when I was sick with a cold or flu. She would stay up with me, sometimes through the night, to lend me assistance or moral support. When I would be out for the night and come home, there she was waiting for me in her lounge chair in the living room. There was no way I could sneak in. She wanted to know for herself that I was safe.
As I became acquainted with the children’s book, “The Runaway Bunny,” by Margaret Wise Brown, I thought of my mother. Although the book was first printed in 1942, it is relevant. I must have missed this when I was growing up. This classic children’s book is one to read, even for adults.
The little bunny says, “I am running away.” The mother rabbit responds, “I will run after you.” The little bunny says, “I will become a fish.” Mother rabbit responds, “I will be a fisherman.”
If the bunny says he will be a mountain, the mother says she will be a mountain climber. The bunny says he’ll become something in nature, and the mother says she will be with him no matter where. Finally, after the sequence of ways to run away and the mother saying she’d be right there beside him, the bunny relents and says he’ll be right where he is at home with the mother promising him a hug.
The bond between a parent and child creates a sense of security and love that stays with us. Furthermore, the nurturing by a parent is likened to the graciousness of a compassionate and caring God. Sometimes we don’t feel or experience the loving presence of God within us and around us. There are times like that depicted in “The Runaway Bunny.” Yet, as the mother rabbit watches over the bunny, so God cares for us. No matter what happens, God is right beside us whether we know it or not.
Francis Thompson, in his famous poem, “The Hound of Heaven,” phrases it well: “I fled Him, down the night down the days, I fled him, down the arches of the years; I fled Him, down the labyrinthine ways of my own mind; and in the mist of tears I hid from Him and under running laughter.” No matter where the person fled, God was there.
Jonah, in the Old Testament, tried to flee from God, but Jonah discovered he couldn’t run away from God’s care for the people of Nineveh. And in Genesis, as Jacob was journeying, he stopped to rest and realized, “Truly, God is in this place and I didn’t know it.”
After an eye surgery, I developed an inner inflammation detected by an eye scan. I was to be further tested, as it could lead to serious consequences. In my prayer, I called upon God for healing. On the appointed day for the testing, the doctor was ready to begin the test after he ran another scan. The result was that there was no detection of an inflammation.
Surprised, the doctor said, “Looks like the body healed itself.” I responded, “It is a miracle.”
The eyes of the beholder saw it as God’s way of taking care.