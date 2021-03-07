St. Patrick’s Day festivities might appear subdued this year compared to pre-COVID-19 days. But several tri-state communities and establishments plan to recognize the occasion.
The holiday, which falls on Wednesday, March 17, recognizes the death of Ireland’s patron saint, who died in the fifth century.
Lenten prohibitions on eating meat and drinking were waived for the day, which some believe propelled the consumption of alcohol on the holiday, resulting in a rowdy booze fest Americans have come to expect.
“It’s just not going to be quite the same,” said Aaron Hefel, owner of the Dubuque pub, The Lift.
More than 12,300 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Dubuque County to date.
The establishment traditionally dishes out plates of corned beef for patrons, while serving up a musical feast. This year, the live entertainment is going digital.
The bar currently is open to patrons during regular hours, which also will be the case on St. Patrick’s Day. But hosting the gastronomic free-for-all did not feel safe, Hefel said.
“I don’t want my bar to be a super spreader event,” he said.
Instead, Patrick Reidy and The Lads of Dubuque will perform during the Telegraph Herald’s Thirsty Thursday Couch Concert Series at 7 p.m. March 11. The livestream, which will be broadcast from The Lift, will air on the Telegraph Herald Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TelegraphHerald.
While patrons won’t be able to attend the livestream, Hefel said the bar will keep dye on hand for those who want to drink green beer during other visits. However, he doesn’t recommend adding it to the quality brews he keeps on tap.
Rob McCullough, sings and plays the Irish whistle with The Lads and another local Irish band, Ballyheigue.
He marks the holiday with musical performances.
“We’ll normally play three, four, five events in the span of a week or two,” he said. “It would be so fun to do it, but the prevailing opinion in the group is it is a little too early.”
McCullough generally observes St. Patrick’s Day with an annual routine, starting with Mass, a stop at New Melleray Abbey, perhaps breakfast at Dottie’s Café in Dubuque or Pearl’s Place in Bernard, Iowa, and visits to local Irish cemeteries, complete with an Irish whisky toast.
He also serves as the president of the Irish Hooley Music Festival, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, at the historic Star Brewery Stone Cliff Winery at the Port of Dubuque. The board of directors is deliberating whether to host the even t in 2021.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians of Dubuque decided to cancel the Irish Catholic fraternal organization’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Party.
Pat Leonard, the division’s president, hopes to celebrate at a hooley later in the year.
“Hopefully, it’s going to get somewhat back to normal,” he said.
The AOH of Dubuque also had its St. Patrick’s Day event cut short last year. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down restaurants and bars and banned mass gatherings on St. Patrick’s Day, interrupting celebrations midday.
In lieu of a March gathering, Leonard intends to order corned beef and cabbage to go.
Multiple Dubuque restaurants will offer St. Patrick’s Day specials, including West Dubuque Tap, Caroline’s at the Hotel Julien Dubuque and Moracco Supper Club with dine in and takeout options.
Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub & Grill, located in The Irish Cottage Boutique Hotel in Galena, Ill., also will feature Irish favorites and live entertainment and music on Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13, and on St. Patrick’s Day.
The Dyersville, Iowa, St. Patrick’s Day parade is one of the few organized events in the region that will continue as scheduled on Saturday, March 13, replete with a run, bike ride, church service, parade and musical lineup. The City of Prairie du Chien, Wis., also will host its annual Shamrock Shuffle. Attendees at both events will be expected to conform to local face mask mandates.
“I just hope everybody takes good care of each other in those situations,” McCullough said.
With a bit of four-leaf-clover luck, perhaps 2022 will see the return of crowds under emerald skies.