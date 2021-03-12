The long-awaited sequel to “Coming 2 America” is neither a hit nor a miss.
King Akeem discovers that he has a long-lost son living in the United States. Upon learning this, he travels to bring back his next-in-line heir to the throne.
The film stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracey Morgan, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. The film is directed by Craig Brewer.
The comedy sequel likely won’t live up to the original for most audiences. However, it was better than I expected, although it’s ultimately a forgettable affair.
It’s a joy to see Murphy again in a comedy. While he doesn’t quite hit his potential for laughs, he fits well into the role of Akeem. The banter between Murphy and Hall is light, airy and fun.
The standout is Fowler. Playing Akeem’s son, he gives a charismatic performance. Much of the story revolves around his character, yet he is able to pull off the screen time demands.
Murphy and Fowler provide a bulk of the entertainment and laughs. Supporting players get lost in the fold though. The terrific ensemble cast is used in a pretty forgettable fashion.
There are some underdeveloped secondary characters. There’s a love triangle between Fowler and a couple of other characters. The buildup and payoff feels really premature and un-earned. This is because of the lack of development with the secondary characters. There are so many faces that are competing for screen time that a majority end up leaving little of an impression.
“Coming 2 America” is a visually grand production. There’s some beautiful craftsmanship with the set designs and wardrobe. There’s lots of vivid color and textures that draw the eye. I can see some influence from “Black Panther” on the production decisions.
With this increase in production ambition comes a few drawbacks. There’s an emphasis on hand-to-hand combat sequences that feel shoehorned. The amount of quick editing cuts to mask the lack of choreography is pretty noticeable. The direction of the stunts is largely awkward and head-scratching.
The prospect of “Coming 2 America” was a worrisome one. Ditching its predecessor’s R-rating, bringing everyone back and delivering a justifiable story are only a few main concerns.
To my surprise, the film isn’t a train wreck. I also believe it wasn’t necessary — and is ultimately a mediocre affair. Despite the work from Murphy and Fowler, the comedy is pretty hit-or-miss. I had a couple of laugh-out-loud moments, but I doubt this will be anyone’s new favorite comedy.
A messy and overcrowded script set back the film from being particularly memorable. That said, it’s an innocent way to spend a couple of hours.
I give “Coming 2 America” 3 stars out of 5. It is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 48 minutes. It’s available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.