If your birthday is today: Focus on what you can accomplish this year, and put your muscles to work for you. A physical display will make an impact. You can learn plenty if you are mindful of what worked well for you in the past. Make home and family your priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take a pass if you don't feel passionate about someone's proposal. Trust in your ability to do your own thing and improve your life. Don't stop until you are satisfied with what you achieve.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Emotional matters will escalate if you don't keep your opinions to yourself. Patience will be necessary, and keeping busy will help you avoid an altercation. Think matters through.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Look for options. Don't settle for less than what you want. An exciting opportunity will come your way when you least expect it. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Avoid any drama going on around you. Concentrate on something you feel passionate about, and work alone if possible. Tidy up loose ends, and refuse to let your emotions interfere.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Say less and listen more. Mull over matters before you share your intentions. Protect what you have, and be secretive about your plans. Beware interference by manipulative individuals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Gather information, and you'll discover something that interests you. Bring about changes at home that will improve relationships with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let uncertainty be your downfall. Allow your intuition to guide you when it comes to financial and health matters. A partnership will not turn out as planned. Be careful whom you trust.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll get an earful from someone who is critical or doesn't understand what you are trying to achieve. Have patience, but don't give up too much. Move forward on your own.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't be fooled by what you hear. Take the time to follow information back to its original source, and question its validity before revealing your opinion. Update your appearance and pursue romance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Emotional spending will not make you happy. Put your wallet away and focus on gathering facts that will help you decide how best to use your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take a pass if someone tries to start an argument. The less you say and the more you do, the better off you'll be. Focus on what's important.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Look for a unique way to get things done on time. Switching things up a bit to suit your current situation will encourage you to be productive. Stay focused, regardless of what others do or say.
August 16