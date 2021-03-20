SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a virtual program in which participants will be able to learn about the history of enslaved and captive people in the Driftless Area.
“Slavery and Bondage in the Driftless” will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
Despite the Northwest Ordinance’s 1787 prohibition of slavery and involuntary servitude, African American and African French labored in bondage in the Wisconsin-Illinois lead district for White masters and mistresses, according to a press release.
Presenter Jennifer Stinson will discuss census records, settler memoirs, legal documents, county histories, maps and photographs.
Stinson is an associate professor of history, gender and public history at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or by visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.