The Old Sleepy Eye Collectors Club of America was founded in 1976 to preserve the heritage of the Old Sleepy Eye Flour Mill and collectible advertising items that were created by the mill.
It all began in Sleepy Eye, Minn. The first flour mill was built in 1883. The mill once owned 27 elevators in two states, a vacation home in the country and a launch on Sleepy Eye Lake.
Chief Sleepy Eye lived from 1780 to 1860 and had that name because of his heavily lidded eyes. His people made their home by Sleepy Eye Lake in 1857. He was chief from about 1825 until his death in 1860.
The Sleepy Eye stoneware was designed and decorated with Old Chief Sleepy Eye’s likeness and used as a promotion for selling flour; the pieces of pottery were given away with 50-pound barrels of flour.
The stoneware pieces were later sold — printed with advertising — to grocery stores. Western Stoneware, of Monmouth, Ill., originally produced the Sleepy Eye stoneware. Monmouth Pottery later bought the Western Stoneware plant, which at one time had the largest contract for pottery ever signed in the United States.
The vase that we sold as part of a large collection was a rare shape and color.
The vase is 8¾ inches tall and is brown in color. Decorated with images of cattails, dragonflies and frogs, this vase is desired by many collectors of Sleepy Eye pottery. It sold for $1,051.
