brownvase.jpg
This Sleepy Eye vase recently sold on eBay for more than $1,000.

 Contributed

The Old Sleepy Eye Collectors Club of America was founded in 1976 to preserve the heritage of the Old Sleepy Eye Flour Mill and collectible advertising items that were created by the mill.

It all began in Sleepy Eye, Minn. The first flour mill was built in 1883. The mill once owned 27 elevators in two states, a vacation home in the country and a launch on Sleepy Eye Lake.

