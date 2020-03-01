What's it worth on eBay? One wobbly high bidder

This 1970s game went for more than 30 times its original price during an eBay sale.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. That saying certainly applies to today’s story.

“Weebles Wooble but they don’t fall down.”

I remember that so well as a kid growing up. These two items in their original boxes, a key to the value they had, were found and pulled from a dumpster.

The client who saved these from the landfill had no idea of the potential value, but when we reviewed them at EZ Sell USA, we believed they had potential.

A 10-day auction on eBay that closed Sunday night found five active bidders, with the winning bidder paying $310.57 for both items. Not bad for items that sold new for less than $10 in the 1970s.

We enjoy finding the value in treasures for our clients and sometimes that value can be way more than one would expect.

