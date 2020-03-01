What's it worth on eBay? One wobbly high bidder

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. That saying certainly applies to today’s story.
“Weebles Wooble but they don’t fall down.”
I remember that so well as a kid growing up. These two items in their original boxes, a key to the value they had, were found and pulled from a dumpster.
The client who saved these from the landfill had no idea of the potential value, but when we reviewed them at EZ Sell USA, we believed they had potential.
A 10-day auction on eBay that closed Sunday night found five active bidders, with the winning bidder paying $310.57 for both items. Not bad for items that sold new for less than $10 in the 1970s.
We enjoy finding the value in treasures for our clients and sometimes that value can be way more than one would expect.