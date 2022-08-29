If your birthday is today: Pay attention to money matters. How you invest will help you gain financial freedom. Giving someone the right to decide things for you will slow you down. Leave nothing to chance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stand up for your beliefs. Go about your business and put your energy where it will help you most. Leave disappointments behind.

