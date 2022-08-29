If your birthday is today: Pay attention to money matters. How you invest will help you gain financial freedom. Giving someone the right to decide things for you will slow you down. Leave nothing to chance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stand up for your beliefs. Go about your business and put your energy where it will help you most. Leave disappointments behind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Concentrate on what's important to you. Take a leadership position and bring the right combination of individuals together.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Tell others how you feel and what you want. The more energy you put toward your goal, the easier it will be to get others to help..
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You have more leverage than you realize. Speak up and promote your ideas. You will grow and get your thoughts moving in the right direction. A physical change will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Watch and listen. Knowledge is power, and giving others a chance to share it will encourage you to communicate your vision.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) An energetic approach will make you stand out. Celebrating with a friend will lead to exciting ideas.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Help a cause or address a situation that concerns. Be open about what you intend to do, and you will get the help you need.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your heart and soul into whatever brings in the highest returns. An energetic approach will appeal to like-minded people and help you form healthy partnerships. Go with the flow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) It's up to you to bring about change if that's what you want. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Get enough rest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Participate in events that interest you. A high-energy approach to life, love and happiness will lead to rewards.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Choose your words carefully. A problem will surface if you overreact or take on more than you can handle. Be honest about the way you feel and what you can do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Use your intelligence to determine who can help you the most. Seek out those who see the value in your work and are trying to get similar results. Limit spending and don't risk your health.
