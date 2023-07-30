Hardcover fiction
1. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
4. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
6. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
8. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
9. The Collector, Daniel Silva, Harper
10. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
11. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
12. Silver Nitrate, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
13. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
14. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, Lisa See, Scribner
15. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, Michael Finkel, Knopf
4. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
5. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
6. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
8. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
11. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
12. Tabula Rasa: Volume 1, John McPhee, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
13. The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet, Jeff Goodell, Little, Brown
14. Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur (Transl.), Slin Jung (Transl.), Clare Richards (Transl.), Flatiron Books
15. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
Trade paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
8. Too Late, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
9. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
10. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
11. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
12. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
13. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
14. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
15. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage
5. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
7. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay
8. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
9. Quietly Hostile: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
10. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman, Picador
11. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
12. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
13. A Philosophy of Walking, Frédéric Gros, John Howe (Transl.), Verso
14. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
15. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
4. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Pocket
5. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Vintage
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Vintage
8. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt Paperbacks
9. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
2. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
3. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
4. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
5. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
8. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
9. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Swim Team: A Graphic Novel, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
13. Picture Day: A Graphic Novel, Sarah Sax, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Nimona, ND Stevenson, Quill Tree Books
3. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
7. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
8. Divine Rivals, Rebecca Ross, Wednesday Books
9. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
10. Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
12. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
15. Miles Morales Suspended: A Spider-Man Novel, Jason Reynolds, Zeke Peña (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
5. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
6. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
7. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
8. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
9. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
12. Where’s Bluey?: A Search-and-Find Book, Penguin Young Readers
13. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
14. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Weather Together, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
7. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Baby-Sitters Little Sister, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix