If your birthday is today: Being set in your ways will keep you on the right track. Put your energy into getting things done on time. The possibilities are endless but the risk of injury or illness is high; be careful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take advantage of what's available and proceed with clarity. You don't have to buy love or support; a kind word is sufficient. You must be intelligent and resourceful today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Consider your options. Time spent researching possibilities will give you the inside scoop. Romance is in the stars. Be confident!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) It's up to you to bring about change. Your hard work will help you surpass anyone who tries to get in your way. Take the time to relax.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Emotion and opportunity will fuel your fire. Direct your energy into helping others. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep your emotions under control. A problem with someone close to you will make you question your next move. You can have fun without compromising your reputation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Get your priorities straight. Redesign your lifestyle. An opportunity to partner with someone will make your journey more fun.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Someone's uniqueness will draw your attention. Step out of your comfort zone and try something you've never done before. Take care of expenses or time-sensitive documents.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Spend more time getting to know someone who interests you. Distance yourself from negativity. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Entertain friends and family. Adjust your living arrangements, but be careful not to go over budget. Be blunt and take charge.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Think before making a move. Leave nothing up to others. Trust your instincts and share only what's necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take pride in who you are and how you treat others. Observation will help you recognize who and what you are competing against. You will prosper if you take care of yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Overreacting will slow you down. Look for the positive; it will help you maintain control. Physical exertion will pay off.
