The pandemic struck, people were urged to curtail their trips outside the home, and Sue Davis sought the solace of some familiar books.
“I found it hard to concentrate in the early months of the pandemic — for a while, I couldn’t focus. So, I went back to my old favorites,” said Davis, the owner of Dubuque’s River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque.
Davis likened her return to familiar books to diners opting for favorite meals.
“We were eating comfort food and reading comfort books,” she said.
In a bid to provide book recommendations to tri-state area readers during the pandemic, the Telegraph Herald reached out to people surrounded by thousands of books on a regular basis.
Davis turned to favorites such as “A Tale for the Time Being,” by Ruth Ozeki, a novel narrated by both a 16-year-old Japanese-American girl in Tokyo who keeps a diary and by a Japanese-American writer living on an island near British Columbia who finds the diary.
Another of Davis’ favorite pandemic reads was “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” by Edward Kelsey Moore, a novel about three friends who gather at a diner in an Indiana town.
“I don’t have a genre that I love,” Davis said.
In her role as bookshop owner, Davis often is called upon for recommendations, which influences her choice of reading material.
“I tend to read more fiction than nonfiction because people need opinions on fiction rather than nonfiction,” she said. “But I try to read a variety of genres.”
As the initial weeks of the coronavirus pandemic lengthened into months of a new type of “normal” living, Davis sought new books to read, including Alka Joshi’s “The Henna Artist,” a novel about an Indian teenager who escapes from an arranged and abusive marriage.
“That was a good novel,” Davis said. “That was a new one that grabbed me and got me reading new things again.”
Davis also enjoyed David Mitchell’s “Utopia Avenue,” a novel about a fictional British band emerging from the psychedelic scene of the 1960s.
“It’s about how they get together and form,” Davis said. “David Mitchell is fabulous.”
Cheryl Philipps, business manager at Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, recommends a pair of nonfiction books: “Picking Cotton: Our Memoir of Injustice and Redemption,” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino, Ronald Cotton and Erin Torneo, and “The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and the Crime That Changed Their Lives,” by Dashka Slater.
“Both are excellent,” Philipps said. “‘Picking Cotton’ is a true story about a falsely accused Black man and the victim who helps get him released from prison after realizing he is the wrong man. ‘The 57 Bus’ is about a hate crime, lessons of tolerance and empathy.”
Michelle Oberhoffer, circulation manager at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque, said one of her favorite recent books is “News of the World,” by Paulette Jiles.
“It is a sweet and salty book that I really enjoyed,” Oberhoffer said. “The setting is the Western United States, post-Civil War. A 10-year-old girl who had been kidnapped by Indians and who no longer even remembers how to speak English is rescued and placed in the care of an elderly Civil War veteran who spends his post-war life as a wandering news reader for those who have no other news outlet.”
Karina Zidon, patron services manager at Platteville, recommends ”The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry,” by Gabrielle Zevin.
“It has the potential to veer toward the makings of a Hallmark movie — a widowed bookstore owner living on an island finds an abandoned baby — but I found it completely charming,” Zidon said. “It’s a good comfort read when the world is falling apart, although the ending may have you crying.”
Here are five more book recommendations from book lovers:
- “Bluebird, Bluebird” and “Heaven, My Home,” each by Attica Locke. Both novels feature an African-American Texas Ranger who frequently encounters racism and corruption during his investigations. — Recommended by Rosa Moore, reference specialist, Platteville.
- “Fountainhead,” by Ayn Rand. A philosophical novel featuring Howard Roark, an individualistic young architect. — Recommended by Alanda Gregory, lead library assistant, Carnegie-Stout.
- “The Solace of Water,” by Elizabeth Byler Younts. A work of historical fiction that is set during the early years of the civil rights struggle. — Recommended by Erin Isabell, youth services manager, Platteville.
- “Two Roads,” by Joseph Bruchac. A novel about a boy who discovers his Native American heritage. — Recommended by Valerie Curley, youth services assistant, Platteville.