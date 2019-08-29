A splash of color here, a dollop of color there, and all in support of local art and artists.
The Great Draw Street Art Competition will return on Saturday, Sept. 14. The visual arts scholarship fundraiser is open to all ages and skill levels and boasts more than $2,000 in cash and prizes.
An area artist will judge the competition, choosing first, second and third place cash winners for each category.
In addition to cash prizes, competing artists also are eligible to win People’s Choice Awards. Onlookers can purchase votes throughout the day for their favorite artists.
The People’s Choice Awards are baskets filled with certificates, merchandise and art from area businesses and artists and are worth more than $300 each.
“The voting is an important component of the event,” said Connie Twining, co-owner of Outside the Lines Art Gallery, which hosts the annual event. “It’s how we raise most of the money we’ll use to fund the 2020 scholarships.”
A free draw area also will be provided for little ones to have a place to express their creativity.
Entry fees are $10 for ages 18 and younger, $15 for adults and $25 for teams of two or more.
Forms and additional information are available at www.thegreatdraw.com; www.otlag.com; on Facebook; and at Outside the Lines Art Gallery, 1101 Main St. in Dubuque and 101 S. Main St. in Galena. Pre-registration is recommended as spaces are limited.