Nine years ago, when a road trip led husband-and-wife Brooklynites Susan Price and Scott Cornwell through the tri-state area, a downtown Dubuque landmark, with its signature towering smokestack, caught their attention.
“We fell in love with the building and saw so much potential in the downtown Dubuque community,” Price said. “We returned home to New York and told our daughter we were pretty sure we were moving to Iowa. It took about six months, but we made it happen.”
In the years that followed, Price and Cornwell have curated the Smokestack as an eclectic hot spot that has become a home to live music, DJs, Latin dance nights, drag shows, yoga and the best rooftop view in the city.
“We saw an opportunity for this community,” Cornwell said. “Through that, we were able to save a historic building that might have otherwise continued to fall into disrepair and demolitian. But we also were able to create a space where people felt comfortable to come and be themselves. A lot of what took place here was people coming to us saying, ‘What about this?’ And we’d say, ‘Sure. Let’s try it.’”
However, after recovering from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and grandchildren they’re eager to spend more time with, Price and Cornwell are ready to step back and pass the torch.
Beginning March 1, Dubuque Area Arts Collective found a permanent home, opening and operating on two floors of the Smokestack, located at 62. E Seventh St.
The nonprofit arts organization’s director and local painter David Barba said after curating “First Friday” art shows at downtown Dubuque’s Esther’s Lounge in 2022, an uptick in community support and engagement made it evident that Dubuque Area Arts Collective was ready to establish a brick-and-mortar location.
“The new space will enable us to increase our capacity, allowing more emerging artists to show their work, more opportunities for artistic collaboration and more access for patrons to experience diverse artistic media,” he said. “We plan to showcase four solo artists a year, with two group shows a year as well.”
The group also plans to continue hosting live music and other performance events, with 13 art and music happenings already on tap for the coming year.
The first gallery exhibition — which will showcase a collection of Barba’s portrait paintings, as well as singer and songwriter Ben Dunegan — will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
“First Fridays” will resume on April 7, with the work of Maquoketa, Iowa-based painter Erin Weirup.
Price said the conversation about the two organizations collaborating began approximately seven years ago; however, neither was in a position to make the move at the time.
“We’re like-minded in that we both have the same kind of vision, ideas and energy in what we want to bring to the community,” she said. “Now, we’re both in a good place to act on it. I think they’re going to take what Scott and I have done here and continue building on it and making it better. I see all of downtown Dubuque as an arts district, and this will only continue to develop it.”
Price and Cornwell will continue to own the property, as well as remain in Dubuque and fixtures at the venue — formerly the site of a mound and Native American burial ground, Fourth of July celebrations, the hanging of Patrick O’Connor, the Adams House and Jefferson House hotel, the Sanitary Milk Co. and other manufacturing organizations.
The City of Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission declared the building was not historic enough for preservation and granted a demolition permit in 2012. Shortly after, Price and Cornwell happened upon the structure.
“The Smokestack is a reflection of history in the area,” Cornwell said. “This is another extension of that. We’re excited about being able to take a step back and to mix it up. It’s a wonderful group, and we’re so happy and very excited about this collaboration. We look forward to seeing what Dubuque Area Arts Collective does with the space they need to grow.”
