03092017-artteasesmokestack01-jr.jpg
Buy Now

The Smokestack.

 Jessica Reilly

Nine years ago, when a road trip led husband-and-wife Brooklynites Susan Price and Scott Cornwell through the tri-state area, a downtown Dubuque landmark, with its signature towering smokestack, caught their attention.

“We fell in love with the building and saw so much potential in the downtown Dubuque community,” Price said. “We returned home to New York and told our daughter we were pretty sure we were moving to Iowa. It took about six months, but we made it happen.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.