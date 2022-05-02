If your birthday is today: Strive for good health, a better life and worthwhile relationships. Look for unique ways to use your skills. Put your energy into concrete ideas and physically make your dreams come true.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take a chance and do something that makes you feel good about yourself and your contributions. Expand your awareness.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Draw on experts and people you know you can trust to come through for you. Be compassionate and you will leave a lasting impression.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) How you act and what you do will affect how others treat you. A financial gain will allow you to invest in something you want to pursue.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Act in haste, and you'll end up backtracking. Use your intelligence and get to the bottom of certain problems. Keep an open mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A show of weakness will hold you back. Don't put yourself in a vulnerable position. Do what is needed to take care of responsibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Invest more time and money into things that matter to you. Make improvements to how you live and look. Work hard, play hard.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Whether working alongside others or taking the lead, compromise and consistency will make it easier to reach your goal. A change of heart will set you on the right path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Speak up and make your needs and wants known. Stability will come from bringing people together. Draw people in with peace.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your heart into your plans. Share with the people you love and trust, and together you will build a better future. A short trip or social event will prove valuable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Embrace challenges head-on and use your experience and wit to push your way to the top. Don't procrastinate. Size up situations and do whatever it takes to set your plans in motion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Evaluate your lifestyle, and consider how you can make your life easier. Reach out to people you trust to give you expert advice.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Consider the possibilities and make a plan that will help you excel. Refuse to let what others do or say get you down.