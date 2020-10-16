If your birthday is today: Stay in control. Refuse to let anyone push you in an undesirable direction. Preparation will make the difference between failure and success. Bide your time until the end of the year, when you'll be ready to bring about the changes that will lead to a better future.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A financial change is heading your way. Be careful not to act in haste when patience is required. Keep an open mind, but don't be emotionally impulsive.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of responsibilities quickly and then move on to more enjoyable pastimes. Discuss your thoughts and feelings with a loved one. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take on a challenge that will spark your enthusiasm. An invitation to attend a reunion may tempt you, but consider your safety, health and well-being before you accept it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't make a premature move. Bide your time and pay attention to detail. Do things right the first time. Discuss your plans with those who will be affected by them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take care of unfinished business. Once you know where you stand, you will find it easier to tie up loose ends and relax. A joint venture may interest you, but do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't spend money to impress someone. The best way to gain respect and popularity is to offer your services or experience, not your cash. Spend time with a love one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Step aside if it will help you keep the peace. Now is not the time to start an argument with someone who can influence your prospects.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Jump at the chance to make a change. Head in a direction that excites you. Follow your heart and explore the future with optimism.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You can't please everyone, so do what's best for you. Keep your intentions to yourself until you have established the best way to proceed. Too much talk will give someone a chance to interfere with your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) When in doubt, sit tight. Be observant, but don't meddle. Keep the peace now, and you will be in a better position to get your way in the end. Enjoy what life has to offer.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll be caught between a rock and a hard place if you let someone drag you into their fight. Quiet support is the best way to handle a difficult situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep your money and possessions safe. Don't take a risk or get involved in joint ventures. Make a change that will protect you from loss and encourage you to learn more about how best to handle your finances.
October 16