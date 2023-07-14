As my parents bickered while tussling with the road map, I sat quietly in the backseat.
My sister and I looked at each other, hoping everything was going to be OK, as our mom and dad argued about not only which road to take, but who should be the navigator holding the map.
Somehow, our old tan Plymouth four-door — I’m not going to pretend to recall the make or year of that bad boy, but it was a beast — reached our first destination of Dubuque, but it wasn’t easy. Amongst the commotion and confusion as we came through Dyersville, Iowa, on our journey from Elkader, Iowa, my dad turned west onto U.S. 20 and off we were heading toward Waterloo, Iowa.
Some words were said. Many loudly. The children remained silent and prayed our parents would figure it out.
Thankfully, they did. We turned around east onto U.S. 20 and made it to Dubuque to stay with family for the night, before continuing our summer vacation to see more family in the Chicago suburb of Grayslake, Ill.
Think back in your life for a moment. As a child, who hasn’t been in the backseat, embarking on an exciting summer vacation, and overheard your parents — or maybe even your grandparents — arguing and cussing about adventures on the road?
“You missed the exit!”
“Well, you should have told me sooner! It’s your fault, not mine!”
The year was 1993, and I was 8 years old. From that moment on, I’ve felt a weird terror when it comes to navigating a trip on an actual physical road map. My dad managed to get lost going from Elkader to Dubuque, and that’s pretty hard to do now. But times were different and he was a little distracted by my mom. The years of printing off instructions from MapQuest and reading those while driving were better, but not great, either.
My family didn’t take many big trips for vacations, as it seemingly was impossible from a financial standpoint. Most of my summer fun was hanging with my buddies, playing sports, etc. But this trip was a big one for our family. Not only were we going to the Chicago area, but we were visiting our Wally World in the real world — Six Flags Great America.
The food was tasty. The atmosphere was special. The time with family was unforgettable. And for the rides … I bailed like a huge chicken, brother.
I’ve never been a fan of heights — ironic coming from a 6-foot-5 tall guy, I know — and this trip solidified it for me. My first rollercoaster also was my last for the day, and it was a mid-level thrill ride at best called, “The Whizzer.” I claimed the velocity gave me a stomach ache and just couldn’t power through another ride.
I’m man enough to admit now, some 30 years later, that I’m just scared of rollercoasters. But I couldn’t come clean to my family and older cousins then, so I needed an excuse. I’m not sure they bought it, but they loved me anyway and played along.
Years later, when I was in high school, we returned to that same Six Flags with the same cousins, and I rode all the crazy rollercoasters. I didn’t love it, but now a teenager, I wanted to prove to myself and to my family that I could do it. That is what you call redemption, kids.
Summer vacations now with my family go quite smoothly for two main reasons: GPS and my wife being an incredibly detailed, thoroughly researched planner. She has all the agendas, options, bookings and expert packing handled.
My prime objective is to drive us there safely, and thanks to GPS, that’s much easier than when my parents got lost traveling from Elkader to Dubuque. I bow to your almighty greatness, GPS. Take that, you incredibly confusing and difficult to fold back up right road maps.
As we set off later this month on this year’s summer vacation back to my great aunt’s lake house in Michigan — Sydney had such a great time there with her cousins a couple years ago, per her request we’re running it back — I’m reminded of our summer vacation near Chicago, when I was Sydney’s age, having a blast with our cousins.
Nothing beats family time during summer vacation. Then or now.
Safe travels everyone.