Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
5. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
6. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
7. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
8. Stella Maris, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
9. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
10. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday
11. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
12. Liberation Day, George Saunders, Random House
13. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
14. Galatea: A Short Story, Madeline Miller, Ecco
15. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
2. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
5. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
6. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
7. A Book of Days, Patti Smith, Random House
8. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
9. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono, Knopf
10. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
11. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
12. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
13. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
14. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
15. Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions, Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.), Celadon Books
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
8. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
9. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
10. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
11. The Best American Short Stories 2022, Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, Shehan Karunatilaka, Norton
14. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
15. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
5. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
6. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
7. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
8. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
9. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
11. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
12. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
13. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
14. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
15. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
4. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. A Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
9. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
10. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
3. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
4. An Anthology of Aquatic Life, Sam Hume, DK Children
5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
7. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
8. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
10. Unstoppable Us, Volume 1: How Humans Took Over the World, Yuval Noah Harari, Ricard Zaplana Ruiz (Illus.), Bright Matter Books
11. Wildoak (An Indies Introduce Title), C.C. Harrington, Scholastic Press
12. Pokémon Visual Companion: Fourth Edition, DK Children
13. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
14. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
15. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
2. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
3. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
8. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. Scattered Showers: Stories, Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. A Thousand Heartbeats, Kiera Cass, HarperTeen
13. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
15. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
Children’s illustrated
1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
2. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
3. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
4. Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
5. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
8. Green Is for Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
9. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
13. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
14. The Night Before Christmas, Clement Moore, Charles Santore (Illus.), Applesauce Press
15. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
Children’s series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
10. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
