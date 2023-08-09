Alarm bells have been sounding about the spike in depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts among teens and young adults in the past several years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 22% of high school students in a recent survey said they had seriously considered suicide within the past year, up from 16% in 2011. Steps to address that crisis are vital — in the schools and at home.
But for moms and dads, that may be more of a challenge than has been recognized, since they, too, are contending with a sharp rise in depression and anxiety. A report from Harvard University found that while 18% of teens reported having anxiety, 20% of mothers and 16% of fathers did, too. And 15% of teens said they were depressed, while 16% of mothers and 10% of fathers admitted they contended with depression.
Clearly, family caregivers need care, for their own sake and to help their children. The study states: “Depressed and anxious parents are often terrific parents despite — and sometimes because of — these challenges. At the same time, depression and anxiety in parents are linked to emotional, social, physical and academic problems in children.”
If you’re feeling anxious or blue, reach out to online and phone support resources like BetterHelp and Talkspace. Arrange for in-person therapy through your primary care physician. And follow the calming, supportive stress management techniques available for you at LongevityPlaybook.com. Remember what they say on a plane: “Put on your oxygen mask first before you put one on your child.”
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.