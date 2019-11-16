The next Friends ’N Faith gathering will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Immanuel Congregational Church, 1795 Jackson St.
The program will be put on by Karen Patters, who owns a Dubuque bakery business called Heartmade by Karen. Music will be provided by Laura Southworth, of Dubuque.
The speaker will be Dubuquer Michelle Mihalakis, who will share the miracles happening within her new project, “The Liberty Recovery Community.”
The cost is $6. Refreshments will be served.
Reservations are necessary by calling the church, 563-582-5168; Irene, 563-582-8179; or Maurine, 563-221-1436.