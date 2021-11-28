As a half-woke and half-puzzled old lady, I’m thrilled to ride the roller coaster of these wildly changing times.
For me, any time is a grand time to be a woman, but now particularly so, with gender assumptions under fire.
As a teen, I was advised by a woman guidance counselor to teach rather than become a newspaper reporter so I’d be home at roughly the time my kids got out of school.
I ignored her, opting to live by the words of Ayn Rand: “The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” (Answer: Nobody.)
Today, I’m intrigued with the recent controversy involving two wildly successful women authors who were once regarded as feminists but who have dived into hot water with their criticism of linguistic changes regarding gender.
One is Margaret Atwood, author of a dark novel about a dystopian future, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She provoked a firestorm by tweeting the headline of a column by Rose DiManno in the Toronto Star asking, “Why can’t we say ‘woman’ any more?”
In the column, DiManno argues that saying “person who menstruates” instead of “woman who menstruates” to honor transgender men and nonbinary people erases women from the conversation. (I’m so joyfully dried up that I welcome erasure. Anyone who wants it is welcome to menstruation, and since the holidays are approaching, let’s throw in PMS, too.)
A second controversy involves Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, haled for creating the strong female character of Hermione Granger — although, perhaps tellingly, not as the main protagonist in the series. She, too, was censured for questioning the phrase “people who menstruate.”
Along the same lines, the American Civil Liberties Union took an uncivil liberty in September, when — also in a tweet — it altered a direct quote from Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
It changed her use of the word “woman” to “person” and “her” to “their” in this sentence: “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a (person’s) life, to (their) well-being and dignity.”
I suspect Ginsburg would have graciously accepted the ACLU’s promise to stop changing quotes.
How times have changed. In my high school gym, calling out “light” at roll call signaled we were menstruating, which — counterintuitively — got us out of taking a shower. (Suffice it to say there were contraptions involved.)
The genders were segregated, but this word was used to protect us in the unlikely event that a male overheard our roll call and cracked the code. Menstruation was cloaked in shame.
Is fighting over the honor of it now a sign of progress? I hope so.
Male, female or gender fluid, I believe everyone should have their say. Reader, what is yours?