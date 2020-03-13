PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., will host Animal House at the Museums, a new educational program for children, on select Wednesdays through May.
The partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Animal House will bring reptiles, mammals and insects to the museums for handling, as well as include a hands-on craft activity, games and books, with a different theme each month.
- In March, the theme will be Shedding and Molting. Meet Monty, the ball python; tropical hermit crabs and more, as well as learn how invertebrate animals molt, while vertebrates shed. The 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, workshop is for students 4-14.
- In April, the theme is How Animals Sense. Meet a crested gecko, African clawed frogs and more. The 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, workshop is tailored for ages 7 and younger. The 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, workshop is for students 4-14.
- In May, the theme is Animal Behavior. Meet a bearded dragon, Madagascar hissing cockroaches and more. The 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, workshop is tailored for ages 7 and younger. The 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, workshop is for students 4-14.
Animal House at the Museums are led by UW-P Animal House outreach staff, who present reptiles and insects and age-specific curricula under the supervision of biologist John Peterson and museum staff at the museum.
The first Wednesday of each month will be geared toward ages 7 and younger. The third Wednesdays of each month will be for students 4-14 on early release Wednesdays. Participants 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Participation is free, and advance registration is recommended, as space is limited. Register by calling 608-348-3301 or by visiting www.mining.jamison.museum/events.