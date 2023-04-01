SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, will host several events this month.
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, Iowa-based artist Sarah Barnes will guide participants step-by-step on how to paint a spring wreath on wood. Supplies will be provided. The cost is $35, and registration ends on Wednesday, April 12.
A retreat, inspired in part by the efforts of White settlers, will be hosted by Elaine Enns and Ched Myers, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15. It will include a presentation, small-group discussion and silent reflection. The cost is $30, and registration ends on Thursday, April 13.
In celebration of Arbor Day, a hike will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 28. Participants will hike on- and off-trail and should bring sturdy hiking boots and weather-appropriate clothing. The cost is $10, and registration ends on Thursday, April 27.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, participants will travel to sites near Fayette, Iowa, where the Ho-Chunk were forced during the neutral ground period of the 19th century. Stories of the land will be told, along with a visit to the mission school, burial grounds, campsites, Fort Atkinson and sites connected to Ho-Chunk chief Whirling Thunder. Participants will need access to a vehicle to join the tour caravan. Bring a lunch. The cost is $20, and registration ends on April 27.
A healing journey through a retreat about forgiveness will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Sandy Hoenig will lead the workshop, where participants can identify and process the stages of forgiveness and healing. They also will learn strategies to use in their personal and/or professional life to avoid or resolve hurtful situations. The cost is $75, and registration ends on Monday, April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.