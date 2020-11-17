Carnegie-Stout Public Library will host Loras College history professor Kristin Anderson-
Bricker for a virtual presentation on Anna B. Lawther and Dubuque’s connection to the fight for women’s suffrage.
The virtual event will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, via Zoom.
The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified in 1920 and granted American women the right to vote, a right known as women’s suffrage.
Attendees will learn about Dubuque’s women’s suffrage movement led by Lawther and the local impact of the 19th Amendment in the last century.
Time will be allotted for questions after the presentation.
To register in advance, visit www.dubuque.lib.ia.