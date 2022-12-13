“A Christmas Carol” was written by novelist Charles Dickens in 1843 when, with his publisher threatening to reduce his income and his wife pregnant with their fifth child, financial pressures began to mount.

Penned in just six weeks, the novella went to press immediately and had sold out by Christmas Eve. Thirteen editions would be published by the end of 1844.

