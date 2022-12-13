“A Christmas Carol” was written by novelist Charles Dickens in 1843 when, with his publisher threatening to reduce his income and his wife pregnant with their fifth child, financial pressures began to mount.
Penned in just six weeks, the novella went to press immediately and had sold out by Christmas Eve. Thirteen editions would be published by the end of 1844.
Countless adaptations of Dickens’ tale of a man transformed during the course of one Christmas Eve, thanks to supernatural visitations and a little bit of time travel, have been written for stage, screen and television.
At the Mathias Ham Historic Site, a collaboration between the Naitonal Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, which owns and operates the site, the Dubuque County Historical Society and Fly-By-Night Productions has led to another adaptation of the classic Christmas tale written by Fly-By-Night’s artistic director Lenore Howard.
“I love ‘A Christmas Carol,’” she said. “I used to read it every year to myself when I was younger. I had worked at the Ham House one summer, so I was familiar with the layout of the house. I knew it would be a challenge. We took the idea to the board, and then we said ‘Yes.’”
Using the historic Ham House as the set, three performances of Howard’s adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” were performed on Dec. 10 and 11.
The shows sold out quickly, but a special projects grant from the City of Dubuque gave the group the ability to have the performance filmed and put online for everyone to view.
Loras College Productions visited the Ham House on Dec. 3 and filmed the play, which will be available for viewing through the museum’s website as soon as post-production is completed.
“(Previous site director) Victoria Cote had gotten a script from a playwright who had adapted it for a historic home in Toronto,” said Heather Green, interpretation program manager for the Ham House. “She’d also seen another play that used a house as the stage, and she thought it was a good idea and reached out to Lenore.”
Howard knew right away that she wanted to take on the project.
“It totally intrigued me,” she said. “Plus, collaborating with the museum, the Ham House and the historical society is always a pleasure.”
Green said the adaptation had to accommodate not only the setting, but the audience members as well, who moved through the house with the cast.
“It was never planned to be more than an hour, including moving from room to room,” she said. “Lenore did a fabulous job of making the scenes meaningful and concise and getting everything in there, and keeping in mind that people are standing through all of this.”
Howard said that while it was amazing to have a ready-made set in the form of the Ham House, there were many concessions that had to be made.
“We had to be very mindful of the house itself, the artifacts and the furniture,” she said. “We had to know what we could and couldn’t do in the house. The rooms aren’t huge, and in order for us to stay within a specific area, I couldn’t go crazy with staging.”
Howard also believed the audience would need a guide as they moved from room to room, and she chose the character of Jacob Marley for the job.
In Dickens’ novel, Scrooge’s deceased business partner almost is a footnote, appearing for just a brief page to let Scrooge know he will be visited by three spirits. But in some adaptations, including Howard’s, his role is expanded.
“We made Jacob Marley the narrator,” she said. “He filled in some of the story. I thought having Marley as the narrator would keep things within the realm of the story we’re telling.”
Another slight change Howard made was breaking the fourth wall during the Fezziwig holiday party.
“Audience members were guests at the party,” she said. “It became just a whole different kind of immersive experience. It’s promenade theater.”
French for “to walk,” promenade theater is when the audience follows the actors through their performance, often moving from one space to another. More often done in outdoor spaces or along city streets, putting on a promenade theater piece inside the Ham House was challenging.
Howard said the cast started rehearsing in the Ham House just a week before the Loras production team filmed.
“The lines aren’t tough and the story’s not tough to learn,” she said. “It’s been fun to figure out the logistics.”
The link to the streaming version of “A Christmas Carol” can be found at www.rivermuseum.com/hamsite.
“We’re hoping that will be mid-December,” Green said. “Definitely before Christmas so people can enjoy it.”
Green said the collaborative production has brought new visitors to the historic site.
“It’s opened up our audience in a big way,” she said. “It’s been a new way to reach the community. It’s very exciting that we’re seeing first-time visitors.”
