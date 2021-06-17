Tri-State Wind Symphony’s 27th summer concert season is underway, according to a press release.
The ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. today at the Eagle Point Park band shell in Dubuque.
The concert will take place in memory of Dick Gordon, who performed with Tri-State Wind Symphony, in addition to playing alongside other ensembles and serving as a band and choral director.
Additional concerts this season will take place Thursdays, June 24, July 8 and July 22 at the Eagle Point Park band shell; as well as Thursdays, July 1, July 15 and July 29 at Alliant Energy Amphitheater in the Port of Dubuque.
All concerts are free, with donations accepted, and will take place at 7 p.m.