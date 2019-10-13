HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese

2. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

5. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner

6. Red at the Bone, Jacqueline Woodson, Riverhead Books

7. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

8. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

10. The Secrets We Kept, Lara Prescott, Knopf

11. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown

12. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria

13. Lethal Agent, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Atria/Emily Bestler Books

14. Imaginary Friend, Stephen Chbosky, Grand Central

15. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

2. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow, Crown

3. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books

4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

5. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith, Knopf

6. The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, S&S

7. The Education of an Idealist, Samantha Power, Dey Street Books

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

9. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books

10. Call Sign Chaos, Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House

11. Know My Name, Chanel Miller, Viking

12. She Said, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Penguin Press

13. Inside Out, Demi Moore, Harper

14. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

15. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

2. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

5. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin

6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

7. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine

8. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books

9. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

10. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

11. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

12. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage

13. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin

14. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner

15. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

2. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

3. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

4. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau

5. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books

6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

7. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

8. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House

9. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S

10. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

11. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s Griffin

12. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau

13. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin

14. These Truths: A History of the United States, Jill Lepore, Norton

15. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision

3. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown

4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

5. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket

6. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

7. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket

8. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin

9. Holy Ghost, John Sandford, Putnam

10. Shadow Tyrants, Clive Cussler, Boyd Morrison, Putnam

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

2. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

3. A Tale of Magic …, Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

4. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

5. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

6. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick

7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

9. Dogman Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic

10. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

11. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

13. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children

14. Pages & Co.: The Bookwanderers, Anna James, Paola Escobar (Illus.), Philomel Books

15. Stargazing, Jen Wang, First Second

YOUNG ADULT

1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

3. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second

4. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

5. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

6. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin

7. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest

8. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second

9. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

10. Cursed, Thomas Wheeler, Frank Miller (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

11. Juliet Takes a Breath, Gabby Rivera, Penguin Young Readers Group

12. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers

13. Children of Blood and BoneTomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

14. SLAY (An Indies Introduce Title), Brittney Morris, Simon Pulse

15. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman

4. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books

5. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper

6. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

7. Bruce’s Big Storm, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion

8. Where’s the Witch?, Ingela P. Arrhenius (Illus.), Nosy Crow

9. Three Cheers for Kid McGear!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle

10. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

12. The Tale of the Tiger Slippers, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

13. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

14. Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum, Dr. Seuss, Andrew Joyner (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

15. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop

5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic

6. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

7. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

8. The Book of Dust (hardcover and paperback), Philip Pullman, Knopf Books for Young Readers

9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

10. The Trials of Apollo (hardcover and paperback), Rick Riordan, Hyperion

