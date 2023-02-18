If your birthday is today: Use your intelligence to develop plans that will excite you. Focus on domestic matters and running a household that stimulates personal growth.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Choose your path instead of letting others interfere. Put your energy where it counts, and don't let anyone make decisions for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A change will push you forward. Share your intentions with a loved one and find out where you stand. Partnerships require compassion and compromise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Sign up for something exciting; the connections you make will lead to unexpected changes. Consider how you earn your living and how you want to spend your time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take a break, kick back, relax and rejuvenate. Do something that encourages you to be creative or to live in the moment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take charge and get things done. Call on someone who can pick up where you leave off if it will help you maintain your schedule.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take pride in your work and leave nothing undone. A moneymaking opportunity will catch you by surprise. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Revisit your assets and liabilities; you'll find an aggressive way to lower your overhead and ease financial stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of direction will give you a different perspective. Embrace life and make plans that give everyone something to look forward to.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Listen to criticism with an open mind. Make improvements as you see fit, but don't let unkind words hold you back. Look for opportunities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Expect an intense response from friends and family to changes you are considering. Don't expect to get an honest opinion from your inner circle; seek an outsider's perspective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Use your intellect to help you find your way. Consider something you enjoy doing and turn it into part of your daily routine.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Changing your living arrangements will give you something to look forward to if you don't exceed your budget. Working in partnership will encourage greater understanding.
