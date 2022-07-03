Yesterday, I marked my 42nd trip around the sun.
I like to think I might have gleaned a thing or two in that time from my wild and varied experiences on this planet.
Former Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich in 1997 wrote that “inside every adult lurks a graduation speaker dying to get out, some world-weary pundit eager to pontificate on life to young people who’d rather be Rollerblading.”
I can’t help but agree and add that with every new birthday tacked on after 40, this urge only seems to grow in its intensity — things you would share if given the opportunity with your younger self or that you wish someone older and wiser would have told you when you were younger and perhaps a little stupider.
So, here goes my (unsolicited) attempt.
Build. Create opportunity. The greatest nugget of wisdom I ever received came by way of one of my favorite music teachers, and it’s one that has remained a cornerstone in my life: “If your ship doesn’t come in, swim to it.” Don’t expect anything in this life to be handed to you — even when you’ve put in the work. Things don’t always come to fruition as we might have hoped or planned. Life’s funny that way. But if you really want something, don’t let anyone or anything stop you from finding your way to it — and on your terms. And if you’re in a position to help someone else rise in the ranks, do it.
Rest.
Stop glorifying the grind. It can’t be argued that there is value in hard work, dedication, perseverance and self-discipline. But we can’t always run at 100%, 100% of the time. We need to find gaps of nothing. Maybe that’s an opportunity to read a book, go for a walk, binge your favorite Netflix series or stare at a wall. Replenish. And don’t feel guilty about it.
Explore.
Invest in traveling. Super original advice, right? But it can’t be emphasized enough. To be able to stand and marvel at the beauty in our world and to experience other people and places is a treasure and one we too often find excuses not to unlock. You never will hear anyone say, “I’m sad I learned to order pizza in Italian in a tiny village in Italy, took a boat on Loch Ness or explored a rain forest and the ruins of a castle in Old San Juan.” (Believe me, I’ve done all three, with not one ounce of regret.)
Hydrate.
Keep moving. Whether it’s walking, running, cycling, yoga, Tai Chi, dancing or even raking your yard, value your body and its wellness enough to make movement a priority. It’s nature’s fountain of youth.
Connect.
Cultivate community. The older you get, the more you’re likely to crave real connections with people who are genuine, kind, curious, inclusive and that can make you laugh from your gut.
Be authentic.
Show up. In honor of Pride Month, a friend recently advised to “show up as your full self, with all your strengths, weaknesses, gifts, terrible ideas, wounds, blessings, aspirations — every part of your lived experience.” Maybe that means being a better friend, family member or colleague. Maybe that means being more appreciative of where your life experiences have led you. Maybe that just means being brave enough to be yourself.
Be nice.
Take karma seriously. People are more astute than they might seem. That person you gave a dirty look to in traffic or that colleague you rolled your eyes at when you thought they had turned away ... yeah, they probably caught that. It costs absolutely nothing to be patient, kind and empathetic. It’s no coincidence that those are the same qualities that come back to you when you are.
