SINSINAWA, Wis. — Tom Roberts, a licensed psychotherapist and clinical hypnotherapist, will lead “Embracing the Chaos: Learning to Love the Difficult,” an online workshop sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 6.
Roberts specializes in hypnotherapy and mindfulness therapy. Participants will explore how what is referred to as chaos is the substance of spiritual growth.
The fee is $30 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.