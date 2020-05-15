DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa — The first episode of “Unintended,” a new limited series from investigative journalist and award-winning producer Colleen Bradford Krantz filmed primarily in northeast Iowa, is available for streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/unintended.
The trailer can be viewed at the same link as the film, which includes scenes captured in Hopkinton and Earlville.
The first episode focuses on 18-year-old Myrtle Irish, who died in Hopkinton in 1913 after her parents persuaded her to have a then-illegal abortion. The three-part series reveals other century-old tales of unplanned pregnancies outside of marriage, confronting the price of shame. Additional episodes will be released on Monday, June 1; and Wednesday, July 1.
Viewers also can engage in conversations about the series or topic on the “Unintended” Facebook page.