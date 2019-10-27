A telescope, toaster oven, mandolin and stroller are among items being added to the James Kennedy Public Library’s collection.
Staff are rolling out those offerings and a bevy of others for patrons to check out beginning this month and into November.
“My hope is we won’t see them in the library very much because they’ll always be checked out,” Director Shirley Vonderhaar said.
The Dyersville location’s offerings join a growing collection of non-traditional items that tri-state area residents can check out from local libraries.
With an array such as a metal detector, a slow cooker, a baking pan that makes a giant cupcake and virtual reality equipment, library staff seek to offer more of the items community members need and want.
“While we still have the books and the information and the computer databases and all of that stuff, we’re finding ways to become even more integral in the community,” said Larissa Distler, adult services librarian for the Galena (Ill.) Public Library.
Here is a sampling of some of the more unusual items you can check out at tri-state area libraries:
Cooking supplies
Several local libraries have started offering baking pans that you might not otherwise find in a typical kitchen cabinet.
At the Galena library, you can check out cake pans shaped like a lion, flowers and the “Sesame Street” character Elmo, along with seasonally shaped pans for your favorite holiday.
Distler, however, is particularly partial to a pan that makes a giant cupcake.
“We have a giant cupcake that I think is my favorite one,” she said. “It’s like a 10-inch tall cupcake once you get the frosting on it. That one goes out a lot.”
In addition to a variety of cake pans, the Maquoketa (Iowa) Public Library also offers pans designed to make cookies in different shapes.
“If you’re buying a cake pan, you’re going to use it maybe once or twice,” said Colleen Miller, children’s librarian. “You’re going to send maybe $20. It’s just something that’s nice to offer to people.”
James Kennedy library staff are adding supplies such as an air fryer, pressure cooker, toaster oven and canner to their offerings. That allows patrons to try the gadgets out before they decide whether they want to buy one, Vonderhaar said.
Technology trove
With a visit to the Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque, you can check out a camcorder, a GoPro, a digital camera, a Google Chromecast, retro video game systems and projectors.
This year, staff also will start offering the Oculus Go virtual reality headset for checkout.
“The motivation is to get it out to the people,” Director Susan Henricks said. “Not everyone has access to this technology.”
Distler said library Wi-Fi hot spot devices have been particularly popular with patrons, especially for people who do not have Internet access at home.
“Those always have a long hold list,” Distler said.
Musical instruments
James Kennedy library staff are starting to offer a variety of musical instruments, such as a guitar, keyboard, drums and a mandolin.
Vonderhaar said that while school children often are exposed to instruments at school, adults sometimes find themselves wishing they could try out an instrument, even if they’re not yet ready to invest the money.
Enter the library.
“It gives people a variety of things to try out,” Vonderhaar said.
Carnegie-Stout also recently started offering ukuleles and music books for patrons to check out, building on existing musical programming.
“It was just sort of like, let’s give them more than just sitting and listening, something that they can use themselves,” Henricks said.
Athletic equipment
At the Schreiner Memorial Library in Lancaster, Wis., patrons can check out kits to play horseshoe and disc golf.
The disc golf offering pairs with the city course, and library patrons who check out a kit receive a map of the course, scoring sheets and flying discs, said Tara Fortney, library assistant for acquisitions.
The disc golf kits tend to be popular in the summer, when the weather is nice, she said.
“In the summer, there’s usually one checked out at all times,” Fortney said.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library offers a variety of fitness kits with equipment such as weights, jump ropes and yoga mats with workout DVDs.
“Each one is going to be a little bit different and give you some of the equipment, so you get a sense of what that exercise is like, whether it suits you,” Henricks said.
Gardening supplies
Both Carnegie-Stout and Galena libraries offer “seed libraries,” which allow patrons to select from a variety of seeds to grow plants. Patrons then are encouraged to return some seeds from their produce to the library.
The Galena library offers seeds for produce such as tomatoes, peppers, squash, lettuce, spinach and kale, along with local native prairie grasses and flowers.
“There’s no penalty for not bringing something back,” Distler said. “We just want people to give it a try and learn and get used to the idea that seeds are renewable every year.”
In addition to vegetable and flower seeds, Carnegie-Stout also offers gardening tools.
And everything else
At Carnegie-Stout, you can check out a 3-D pen, which allows you to “draw” using filament that you build into a three-dimensional design.
James Kennedy library’s newest offerings include a metal detector and a telescope. Both of those allow patrons to try out a new activity without having to worry about buying something they might use once or twice, Vonderhaar said.
She said she hopes the telescope becomes popular for families who might be interested in learning more about the night sky.
“My hope is that that it’ll be something families are comfortable checking out and using together,” she said.