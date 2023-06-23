'The Shepherdess'

“The Shepherdess,” by Winslow Homer.

 Contributed

The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., is inviting visitors to view works from its permanent collection this weekend as part of a new ground floor installation of highlights from the museum’s 2,600-piece collection, in anticipation of building its new facility.

On Saturday, June 24, a rarely seen work by Winslow Homer, one of America’s most important 19th century painters, will make its Dubuque debut.