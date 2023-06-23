The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., is inviting visitors to view works from its permanent collection this weekend as part of a new ground floor installation of highlights from the museum’s 2,600-piece collection, in anticipation of building its new facility.
On Saturday, June 24, a rarely seen work by Winslow Homer, one of America’s most important 19th century painters, will make its Dubuque debut.
Painted in 1879, “The Shepherdess” is on long-term loan from a private collection. It has not been seen in public since a 1996 exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and previously had been rarely seen, as it was owned for nearly a century by the Lawson Valentine family whose upstate New York farm provided the painting’s setting, according to a press release.
Similar paintings by Homer can be found in the collections of the Art Institute of Chicago, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Brooklyn Museum and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
The work will anchor an installation of 14 pieces that explore pastoral life in America from the turn of the 19th century through today, including Grant Wood’s “Appraisal” and “Victorian Survival.”
Also included will be Ellen Wagener’s “Tangled Oaks,” which can be viewed in its full 25 feet and featuring five panels. Six photogravures from Edward S. Curtis’ “The North American Indian” also will be on display.
Additionally, photographer Rachel Deutmeyer will host a conversation inside the Kris Mozena McNamer Gallery at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, to mark the opening of her solo exhibition, “Everything Fades.”
Seen as part of the museum’s Biennial exhibition in 2021, Deutmeyer set out to explore the small town in Dubuque County where she was raised, but found she was unable to access her childhood home. This absence rendered her familiar surroundings foreign, and the house became, in her project, a symbol of what is lost in the passage from youth to adulthood. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Oct. 15.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.