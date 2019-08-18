Editor’s note: This is part two of a three-part series about Katherine Fischer’s experience living in a flood zone on the Mississippi River. Part three will appear on Sunday, Aug. 25.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. —
Tuesday, March 19
In movies, Godzilla picks up buildings and shuffles them around, but this is real life. How is lifting a house even possible?
Osty will hire a sub to cut 3-foot by 3-foot squares in basement walls. Mover Ron Aylsworth explains that he and his crew will slide giant steel beams through those holes. The beams will be supported by wooden cribbing stacked up like Jenga tower blocks.
But 170,000 pounds of house doesn’t sound like child’s play.
Once hydraulic jacks lift the house off its foundation, Ron and son Austin will slide it back on skates — rollers that grip and glide. Because they’ll raise it 13 feet — and because the chimney and fireplace are heavily clad in limestone — Ron ranks the lift eight out of 10 for difficulty.
Chuck, a.k.a. the King of Frentress Septic Systems, returns with an excavator to exhume the tank. Later he’ll install a Coco system — coconut husks which treat wastewater without using energy.
Trucks blitz across the yard. Osty Bobcats about. Chuck’s excavator churns. The blade screams biting through concrete basement walls.
Then, it is blissfully quiet. Aylsworth, Osty, the King and their crews withdraw for lunch break.
Alone inside our living room, I open a patio door facing the river and stand on the threshold. Stillness. My feet hover over porchlessness. I remind myself, given climate change, this had to be done. Flooding only is getting worse and more frequent.
Like Merlin skewering the stone with Arthur’s sword, Ron’s crew slide rails through basement cut-outs. Under the house, men stack cribbing. Running from crib to crib, checking relentlessly, they are ready for tomorrow.
The river climbs higher. By evening, only three steps appear above water from the beach. After months wading through FEMA Base Flood Elevations and Illinois Health Department permits, tomorrow we will have Liftoff.
I dream that night of my head separating from my body, cartoonishly rising off my neck, floating up over our house like a balloon, until finally settling onto a cottonwood branch.
My head sees it all — eagles swooping across the Mississippi, neighbors filling sandbags and our house hovering over cribs. An owl perched on the next branch glances at me and blinks, “Whooo.”
Indeed, who is crazy enough to do this?
Wednesday, March 20
With hydraulic jacks in place, crew around the perimeter checking, and more workers under the house measuring, slowly it almost lifts. But the basement door frame won’t let go. Rusted by years of river water, it has to be pried apart.
And then, it happens. The thinnest slice of light between house and basement walls breaks through like sunrise.
I Facetime my sister, Ellen, in Chicago because I still don’t believe it. I need my husband and her to confirm. Throughout the next hours, Ron lifts the house a few inches at a time. Then, he and the lads readjust shims and add cribbing. Repeat. Repeat again.
Without a single beach step visible now, the river rises more rapidly. National news reveals that St. Paul is 6 feet above flood stage. NOAA reports no crest in sight. And it’s all coming our way.
Neighbors order more sand for bagging. Next door Don and Kay clear their basement.
Thursday, March 21
Our house is 4 feet up. I rush over first thing in the morning from Dubuque and daughter Elizabeth’s house where we are living for now. Today, they’ll slide our house back 50 feet so Osty can build a new basement on top of the new raised foundation.
Wait, wait, waiting for BNSF train to chug across the tracks between my car and our house, I nearly abandon hope. I’ve waited at these tracks too often before when the train stops dead. Still, my house is being slid back at this very moment, I am sure. I keep the car in gear.
Miraculously, the train keeps moving.
When I arrive, Ron and his crew are still positioning the hitch from his truck to the hook beneath our house. They’re going to move 170,000 pounds of house with a single hook and winch? “Ron knows what he’s doing,” I tell myself. But now, I believe it.
An hour later, as husband Jerry and I talk with Donny from next door, the house starts edging backward. As slowly as it moves, it seems faster than the trains at Frentress Lake. It’s as if Gagantua is clipped to a safety pin hauled back by a thin thread.
Our house is in the air, but we are not out of the woods yet.
If wooden forms are not built in time, concrete cannot be poured atop old basement walls. If the ground gets waterlogged, trucks will be unable to haul in fill — and the Mississippi will fill the vacated basement.
I don’t even want to think about what happens to a house supported by cribs resting on river mud.
March 22-29
They have to pour twice a few days apart. Thankfully, Weber Concrete workers determined to beat the river arrive early and work rapidly. They manage the first pour three days ahead of river inundation.
Osty keeps the pumps going. We return from lunch to find that he towed the pontoon boat higher up so it doesn’t float away. Are those gossamer wings I see sprouting from his strong back?
They make the final pour of concrete. It cures. Truckloads of fill are tampered down. They pour the concrete slab which will serve as the new foundation. It cures. Next, Osty will frame out the new basement.
Except, the Mississippi has other ideas.
With higher river levels since last September, increased rain and snowfall alongside frozen ground that thawed too rapidly, and yet more rain, the Mississippi keeps rising.
“Could be worse than ’65,” a neighbor comments.
No one says we’re crazy now.
The river floods around the old basement. It flows beneath our elevated house. The only way to reach the house now is by canoe.
The boogeyman surrounds us.