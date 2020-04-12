William Faulkner noted, “Man will not merely endure: He will prevail ... he has a soul, a spirit capable of compassion and sacrifice.”
Dear readers, please grab a cuppa and join me virtually at my bookshelf to search out human resiliency between the pages.
This book, “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Mystery in Northern Ireland,” by Patrick Keefe, records the inner workings of the Irish Republican Army and the horrors that drenched the streets of Northern Ireland during the Troubles between Catholics and Protestants.
When I first visited Belfast five years ago, I was surprised to find “bullet hole tours.” Guides — many of them former IRA members — highlighted the scarring on buildings and locations of kidnappings, stonings and car bombings.
We dined with my husband’s friend, Alan, an independent Unionist politician.
Alan was instrumental in creating the Good Friday Belfast Agreement of 1998 — a major step toward establishing permanent amity.
Although Alan spoke with restraint about how so many of the IRA’s most violent members were never punished, it became clear that forging peace had been nearly impossible on both sides.
Yet, they did.
Turning to page 31 of Sandra Cisneros’ “Vintage,” we find the author’s autograph and note signed in 2004 when I met her in Texas: “Para Dora Menchaca por su espíritu y luz” (For Dora Menchaca for her spirit and light). Cisneros and Dora were both San Antonian Mexican-Americans.
My sister-in-law, Dora, died on 9/11 on Flight 77 that crashed into the Pentagon. Amgen, which employed Dora as an epidemiologist, built a $3 million cancer treatment wing at the UCLA Medical Center in her honor.
Today, her son and daughter have grown up well and are thriving. Dora has grandchildren.
On the middle shelf, you’ll find tattered collections of E.B. White’s prose. White’s essays cover America’s most unsettling periods: World War I, The Great Depression, World War II, McCarthyism and the Red Scare, the onslaught of polio, the Cold War and the civil rights movement.
He never missed a beat in delivering straight forward prose advancing clear, honest perspectives.
In a World War II column, he chronicles driving headlightless down dark roads, checking that all windows and doors were blacked out. America never suffered aerial bombings, but we were prepared.
Even in the middle of the worst pandemic in 1918, which killed 50 million worldwide, White writes of being in high school in love.
Last of all, here’s Amy Hempl’s “Sing To It.” Its title comes from an Arab saying, “When danger approaches, sing to it.” I cannot help but think of the Italians singing from their balconies.
Even when things are at their worst, we can be our best.