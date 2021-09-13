From well child visits to school and sports physicals, each appointment is important to your child’s overall health and well-being.
At each visit with your child’s primary care provider, growth and development is able to be tracked, ensuring that he or she is meeting every developmental milestone along the way. Your child’s primary care provider is a partner in health and is able to talk about a wide variety of topics, including development, behaviors, eating and preventive medicine.
Primary care providers know it’s OK to not be OK, even with children. That’s why your child’s primary care provider is able to screen your child for anxiety, depression, focusing concerns and any other symptoms, in regards to brain, or mental, health.
At each visit, a child’s complete health history is obtained by the provider, which includes information about the child’s birth, prior screenings, diet, sleep, dental and eye care, medical and surgical history and family and social history.
As part of the visit, a complete, head-to-toe exam is performed by the primary care provider and might include listening to the lungs and heart, feeling the abdomen for any abnormalities, collecting the child’s height and weight and taking their vitals like blood pressure and pulse.
If it’s determined by the primary care provider, additional tests or screenings might be performed and might include hearing and vision screenings or anemia and lead exposures.
Other information obtained at well child visits or school and sports physicals includes immunization history. This is critical in protecting and preventing illnesses to your child. Recommended immunizations also can be discussed with your child’s primary care provider and administered at the time of the visit.
Depending upon your child’s age and possible developmental or physical concerns, exams and screenings will vary. These exams are highly recommended several times within the child’s first two years of life and is recommended yearly after that.
If health-related concerns for your child occur between annual well child or school and sports physicals, don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s provider or care team to address any and all concerns. Your child’s provider wants to ensure your child stays happy and healthy throughout all stages of childhood and beyond.
Prior to coming in for your well child visit or school and sports physical, don’t forget to check with your child’s daycare facility or school for any necessary paperwork that might need to be completed at the appointment. These forms likely will allow your child to attend school or daycare and participate in athletic activities.
Preventive care is important, no matter what age or grade your child might be in. Children always are growing and developing, and your child’s primary care provider can help ensure that growth and development is on track by seeing them for annual well child visits or school and sports physicals.
Call your child’s primary care provider’s office to schedule an annual well child visit or school and sports physical. Your child matters to this world.