Since my mom’s passing from breast cancer in late August, my “down time” has been filled with a host of new educational activities. Among them, how to navigate grief and the world of settling an estate, and — perhaps the bigger hurdle — how to whittle down decades upon decades of a storage time capsule.
There is something to be said for the generations that preceded mine: They saved things.
From a trunk overflowing with family photo albums to old greeting cards, letters and mementos, our parents and grandparents seemed to value physical objects as memory keepsakes. My generation, on the other hand, has been encouraged by the Marie Kondos of the world to pare down, minimalize and shed items that take up space and no longer serve a purpose.
I’m fairly confident that every lost sock or Tupperware lid that has been missing from your home for no explicable reason fell into a black hole that led to my mother’s house, along with random pieces of Legos, pens from every bank in the United States and every 60-piece china set ever made.
You know. In case Italy ever visited and was hungry.
Even before my mom’s illness, my two brothers and I had gently nudged her to think about downsizing, as the kids had flown the coop. She would begin, but then ultimately would find it difficult to part with certain items.
Once cancer took hold, priorities shifted. And wanting to maintain her independence, she wasn’t always open to letting us come in to sift and toss.
I get that. I guess joy was sparking all over the place in terms of possessions. And who were we to define those parameters?
Until now.
What affectionately has become known as the Great Purge of 2022 is underway. And while we have unearthed an unusual treasure trove of objects, like four sets of mismatched dining room chairs — again, Italy — we also have come across items that inevitably will make their way among the stuff of our most prized possessions moving forward.
My father’s medals from Vietnam. My brother had these reissued a few years ago, but to have the ones our late Dad touched has been meaningful beyond measure.
An old, laminated worksheet from my mom’s first year of school. She apparently was working on the spelling of her first and last name, Dawn Vining, but flipped the “w” to instead spell, “Damn Vining.”
A sketchbook my husband and I had gifted to my mom several years ago that we never knew if she had used. Its pages were full of her beautiful artwork.
My mom’s recipe box, which also contained original recipes from my grandmother Alvina’s kitchen in Germany, before she moved to the United States and gave birth to my father and my aunts and uncles.
Medical bracelets from my brothers and me, along with Mom’s from when she was in labor with us in the hospital.
Hair from each of our first haircuts.
They tell a story of a woman who loved family, knew the value of what was truly important and took the time to curate a collection of memories.
While we might not, as they say, be able to take it with us, if you’re very lucky, those remaining relics might just find their way to loved ones who will continue to cherish them as you once did and — who knows? — maybe find a new spark of joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.