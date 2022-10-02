Since my mom’s passing from breast cancer in late August, my “down time” has been filled with a host of new educational activities. Among them, how to navigate grief and the world of settling an estate, and — perhaps the bigger hurdle — how to whittle down decades upon decades of a storage time capsule.

There is something to be said for the generations that preceded mine: They saved things.

Email Megan at megan.gloss@thmedia.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.