When Mary Mulgrew Gronen was a little girl growing up in Dubuque, she and her family would attend a nearby relative’s annual Christmas dinner. As they drove toward their destination, her father would make a stop at Plymouth Court to view the luminaries.
Today, Mary lives with her husband, John Gronen, on Plymouth Court in the home that once belonged to his mother. The couple purchased the house in 1994 and raised their two children there.
The luminary display is a tradition that has graced Plymouth Court and the surrounding neighborhood since 1935. Some second generation homeowners, and even a third generation of grandchildren, are part of the annual custom.
Joe Zuccaro is one of those second generation homeowners, said his wife, Teri.
“He moved here when he was a sophomore in high school,” she said. “Then, we bought his parents’ home.”
There is a scrapbook that is passed to the presiding organizer of the event each year. Its pages tell the stories of close-knit neighbors with values Midwesterners are known for — work ethic, organization, determination and generosity.
Each newspaper article and radio mention is documented, along with a detailed entry about how each year’s event was received. In 1945, it was noted that Harold Molo should not be required to donate money since he provided and hauled the sand.
In 1949, the children were credited with filling their wagons and sleds with the prepared candles and placing them on the curb. And in 1977, it was suggested that more people be recruited next year to light the candles facing Grandview Avenue.
The scrapbook is a time capsule of photos, stories, thank you notes, newspaper clippings, invoices, suggestions, family names and procedures covering more than 80 years.
The Plymouth Court luminary display had a lull during World War II and in the early 1950s.
A letter in the scrapbook from Helen Steele documents that in 1956, when Helen and her husband, Don, had just moved to Plymouth Court, they got a call from neighbor Orlen Conlon, who asked if they would be interested in helping to start the tradition again. From that year to the present, the candles have been lit annually on Christmas.
Mrs. F.E. Bissell is said to have started the neighborhood tradition. She would collect a single dollar from each of the homeowners to cover the cost of 600 candles, bags and sand. In 1945, $22.25 was collected, with the balance on hand for 1946 noted as 31 cents.
Jack and Linda Nachtman moved to Plymouth Court in 1972, when their sons were 2 years old and 1 month old. They have served as the luminary display organizers in the past and raised their boys in the house where they have lived for almost five decades.
“It’s a great neighborhood project,” Jack said. “It’s a great social event.”
Jack said he and his wife help with preparations when they can. Their sons, one who lives locally and another who lives in Wisconsin, often make the trip home for Christmas with the Nachtman’s four grandchildren to enjoy the Christmas night lighting of the luminaries.
The weekend before Christmas, the neighbors gather at the organizer’s home to assemble the luminaries, where they will be stored until Christmas morning.
“It’s a great way for everybody to touch base with each other,” Mary said. “Everybody brings a dessert or something. We make it a little party.”
On Christmas morning, the neighbors load up the completed luminary display bags and place them along the curb. The number of luminaries has grown through the years and is estimated to be around 1,500. The candles are lit at 5 p.m.
The organizer coordinates with Alliant Engergy to turn off the street lights so the artificial glow doesn’t interfere with the candlelight.
So, exactly how many cars tour the Plymouth Court display on the night of Christmas Day?
“At least a million,” John joked.
“Well, maybe not,” Mary said. “But it’s a steady stream of cars all night long.”
“It’s not uncommon to have bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours,” Nachtman said. “It’s kind of neat to see.”